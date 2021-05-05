Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Indexes
  3. United States
  4. USA
  5. DJ Industrial
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DJI   US2605661048

DJ INDUSTRIAL

(DJI)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesNews of the index componentsMarketScreener Strategies

Wall Street rises as megacap stocks bounce; Dow hits record high

05/05/2021 | 12:26pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
The front facade of the NYSE is seen in New York

(Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes and the Dow hit a record high on Wednesday, as growth stocks bounced from a steep selloff in the previous session and a survey showed private jobs rose in April.

Technology-related companies including Apple Inc, Microsoft Corp, Amazon.com Inc, Facebook Inc and Alphabet Inc rose between 0.1% and 1.7%.

The S&P 500 technology sector gained 0.9%, while the Philadelphia SE Semiconductor index added 1.8%.

"With stock indexes at or near record highs and coming off a massive rally in the past year, there's a counterintuitive reaction function to the positive earnings reports to sell the news," Art Hogan, chief market strategist at National Securities in New York, wrote in a client note.

"We would continue to recommend a diversified equity allocation with a barbell approach that has growth exposure on one end, and economically sensitive cyclical exposure on the other end."

Six of the 11 major S&P 500 sectors rose in early afternoon trading, with commodity-sensitive sectors including energy and materials rising 3.5% and 1.3%, respectively.

Defensive utilities fell 2.2% and real estate dropped 1.3%, leading sectoral declines.

The ADP National Employment Report showed U.S. private payrolls increased in April as companies rushed to boost production amid a surge in demand, powered by massive government aid and rising vaccinations against COVID-19.

A more comprehensive reading in the form of the Labor Department's non-farm payrolls data is due on Friday.

Strong economic data and earnings pushed the S&P 500 and Nasdaq indexes to record high last week, but markets have wobbled amid concerns about rising inflation and potentially higher U.S. interest rates.

"Once you have markets hitting the highs we have seen recently, the one thing investors are worried about is rising inflation and what that means for profitability of companies," said Shawn Cruz, senior market strategist at TD Ameritrade.

At 12:10 p.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 155.88 points, or 0.46%, at 34,288.91, the S&P 500 was up 22.33 points, or 0.54%, at 4,186.99 and the Nasdaq Composite was up 85.27 points, or 0.63%, at 13,718.77.

Boeing Co fell 1.6% after U.S. air safety officials asked it to supply fresh analysis and documentation showing 737 MAX subsystems would not be affected by electrical grounding issues.

T-Mobile US Inc jumped 4.7% as it raised its full-year postpaid subscriber net additions forecast.

Uber Technologies Inc is set to report earnings after markets close on Wednesday.

Advancing issues outnumbered decliners by a 1.58-to-1 ratio on the NYSE and by a 1.29-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

The S&P index recorded 97 new 52-week highs and no new low, while the Nasdaq recorded 101 new highs and 40 new lows.

(Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal and Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta and Arun Koyyur)

By Shreyashi Sanyal and Sruthi Shankar


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALPHABET INC. 0.88% 2326.71 Delayed Quote.31.62%
AMAZON.COM, INC. -0.34% 3300.82 Delayed Quote.3.98%
APPLE INC. 1.47% 129.75 Delayed Quote.-3.65%
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.40% 34265.62 Delayed Quote.11.46%
FACEBOOK INC -0.07% 318.1456 Delayed Quote.16.55%
LYFT, INC. -4.70% 53.5236 Delayed Quote.14.37%
MICROSOFT CORPORATION 0.10% 248.05 Delayed Quote.13.24%
T-MOBILE US 4.51% 134.24 Delayed Quote.-4.72%
TESLA, INC. -0.10% 672.3399 Delayed Quote.-4.54%
All news about DJ INDUSTRIAL
12:26pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Wall Street rises as megacap stocks bounce; Dow hit..
RE
11:29aFed Officials Confirm Patient Stance, Even as Employment Gains Expected to Ac..
MT
10:59aMortgage Applications Slide as Low Inventory, High Prices Weigh on Housing Ma..
MT
10:54aUS Crude Oil Stocks Fall More than Expected in Week Ended April 30
MT
10:31aUS Weekly EIA Crude Oil Stocks Fall by 9 Million Barrels Vs. 2 Million Declin..
MT
10:23aCHICAGO FED PRESIDENT EVANS : 'Accommodative' Policy Does Not Necessarily Mean Z..
MT
10:12aDJ INDUSTRIAL  : ISM US April Services Index Posts Surprise Decline
MT
10:01aDJ INDUSTRIAL  : April ISM US Services Index 62.7 Vs. Expected 64.1 Print, Prior..
MT
09:58aDJ INDUSTRIAL  : IHS Markit April Final Services PMI Revised Up More than Expect..
MT
09:54aCHICAGO FED PRESIDENT EVANS : Employment Mandate 'Within Sight,' But Policy On H..
MT
More news
News of the index components DJ INDUSTRIAL
12:45pHUMANS AND AI : Meet Juan Lavista Ferres
PU
12:25pNERC CIP COMPLIANCE : What you should know
PU
12:15pMICROSOFT  : Stay safer throughout your day with these easy to use features
PU
12:11pMCDONALD  : How Small Businesses Make McDonald's Possible➝
PU
12:11pA SUSTAINABLE FUTURE : Inside McDonald's Commitment to Renewable Energy ➝
PU
12:08pStocks rise as growth shares gain on Wall St; dollar off highs
RE
12:03pAMGEN  : Can You Answer These 6 Questions About Severe, Uncontrolled Asthma?
PU
More news
Chart DJ INDUSTRIAL
Duration : Period :
DJ Industrial Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DJ INDUSTRIAL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Top / Flop DJ INDUSTRIAL
CHEVRON CORPORATION 109.03 Real-time Estimate Quote.2.75%
DOW INC. 67.755 Real-time Estimate Quote.2.32%
CATERPILLAR INC. 238.34 Real-time Estimate Quote.2.11%
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC. 356.055 Real-time Estimate Quote.1.78%
APPLE INC. 129.655 Real-time Estimate Quote.1.41%
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION 145.27 Delayed Quote.-0.33%
PROCTER & GAMBLE COMPANY 134.075 Real-time Estimate Quote.-0.35%
THE COCA-COLA COMPANY 53.865 Real-time Estimate Quote.-0.51%
VISA 230.595 Real-time Estimate Quote.-0.62%
THE BOEING COMPANY 228.945 Real-time Estimate Quote.-2.01%
Heatmap :