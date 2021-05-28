Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Indexes
  3. United States
  4. USA
  5. DJ Industrial
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DJI   US2605661048

DJ INDUSTRIAL

(DJI)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesNews of the index componentsMarketScreener Strategies

Wall Street shakes off inflation jump

05/28/2021 | 05:47pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Stocks on Wall Street made small gains Friday despite signs that inflation is heating up. The Dow and the S&P 500 posted their first weekly gain in the past three weeks.

Inflation-obsessed Wall Street shrugged off the highly anticipated report on consumer prices. The personal consumption expenditures index rose sharply in April.

First American Trust Chief Investment Officer Jerry Braakman said he's not worried about inflation because companies are able to raise prices.

"There is more demand, especially as companies kind of ratcheted down their production to get through this tough time. They're having a tough time getting people employed and ramped up again, and that disparity creates pricing power, and that's a good thing for companies."

The Dow rose two-tenths of a percent. The broader indexes closed nearly flat. For the month, the Dow and S&P gained ground but the Nasdaq shed 1.5%.

Boeing was the Dow's biggest decliner. The Federal Aviation Administration confirmed the plane maker again halted deliveries of its 787 Dreamliners.

Shares of Dell and HP fell. The computer makers warned that the ongoing chip shortage could hurt their ability to meet demand for laptops this year.

The U.S. stock market will be closed for trading Monday for the Memorial Day holiday.


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.19% 34529.45 Delayed Quote.12.61%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.09% 13748.738578 Delayed Quote.6.58%
S&P 500 0.08% 4204.11 Delayed Quote.11.84%
THE BOEING COMPANY -1.47% 247.02 Delayed Quote.17.12%
All news about DJ INDUSTRIAL
05:57pCommunications Services Down Amid Growth Skepticism -- Communications Service..
DJ
05:56pDGAP-PVR  : HelloFresh SE: Release according to -2-
DJ
05:56pDGAP-PVR  : HelloFresh SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpH..
DJ
05:48pTech Up As Rotation Into Value Slows -- Tech Roundup
DJ
05:47pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Wall Street shakes off inflation jump
RE
05:42pFinancials Up As Traders Hedge Bets On Yield View -- Financials Roundup
DJ
05:39pConsumer Cos Down As Inflation Takes Toll -- Consumer Roundup
DJ
05:36pHealth Care Up On Defensive Bias Ahead Of Holiday Weekend -- Health Care Roun..
DJ
05:34pIndustrials Up As Traders Hedge On Budget Implications -- Industrials Roundup
DJ
05:27pMaterials Tick Down On Commodity-Price Outlook - Materials Roundup
DJ
More news
News of the index components DJ INDUSTRIAL
05:59pINSIDER TRENDS : WalMart Insider Continues 90-Day Selling Trend
MT
05:54pSoftware provider Sprinklr reveals 19% jump in revenue in IPO filing
RE
05:52pINSIDER TRENDS : WalMart Insider Extends 90-Day Selling Trend
MT
05:49pINSIDER TRENDS : Insider Adds to Selling Trend at WalMart
MT
05:44pINSIDER TRENDS : 90-Day Insider Selling Trend Added to at WalMart
MT
05:42pBOEING  : FAA questions lead to new halt in deliveries of Boeing plane
AQ
05:01pAMGEN  : To Present At The 2021 Jefferies Healthcare Conference
PR
More news
Chart DJ INDUSTRIAL
Duration : Period :
DJ Industrial Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DJ INDUSTRIAL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Top / Flop DJ INDUSTRIAL
SALESFORCE.COM, INC. 238.1 Delayed Quote.5.43%
AMGEN INC. 237.94 Delayed Quote.1.12%
CHEVRON CORPORATION 103.79 Delayed Quote.0.76%
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC. 372.02 Delayed Quote.0.51%
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS 56.49 Delayed Quote.0.36%
THE COCA-COLA COMPANY 55.29 Delayed Quote.-0.36%
APPLE INC. 124.61 Delayed Quote.-0.53%
WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE, INC. 52.66 Delayed Quote.-0.72%
INTEL CORPORATION 57.12 Delayed Quote.-1.06%
THE BOEING COMPANY 247.02 Delayed Quote.-1.47%
Heatmap :