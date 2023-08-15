Airtel Africa PLC - London-based, Africa-focused telecommunications company - Announces the cancellation of its deferred shares which was approved by shareholders at the annual general meeting on July 4, was today sanctioned by the High Court of England and Wales.

This will create additional distributable reserves which may be used to facilitate returns to shareholders in the future, company says. This could be in the form of dividends, distributions or buybacks.

Current stock price: 117.30 pence

12-month change: down 20%

By Jeremy Cutler, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.