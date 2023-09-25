Altona Rare Earths PLC - mining exploration company focused on the evaluation, acquisition and development of projects in Africa - Announces its maiden JORC compliant mineral resource estimate for its Monte Muambe rare earths project in Mozambique. Says this shows 13.6 million tonnes at 2.42% rare earth oxide using a cut-off grade of 1.5% rare earth oxide. Says the estimate, which is focused on the high-grade zones of the deposit, is in line with its expectations.

Current stock price: 4.25 pence

12-month change: down 29%

By Jeremy Cutler, Alliance News reporter

