Altona Rare Earths PLC - Mining exploration company focused on the evaluation, acquisition and development of projects in Africa - Expects flotation results from Monte Muambe prefeasibility study in the second quarter of 2024. PFS activities for Monte Muambe are underway and currently focused on advanced metallurgical testing, it says. Chief Executive Officer Cedric Simonet said: "To complement Monte Muambe, we are looking to build a balanced portfolio of carefully selected critical raw materials projects across different African countries."

Current stock price: 1.75 pence, down 6.7%

12-month change: down 71%

By Sabrina Penty, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2024 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.