CO2 emission limits and economic development: Kemp

LONDON, April 16 (Reuters) - For policymakers in North
America and Western Europe, energy policy is often viewed
exclusively through the lens of climate change, which takes
priority over everything else.
But for their counterparts in developing countries, where
energy is still scare and expensive, and other social problems
are pressing, it is only one of a number of competing
objectives.
"Taking action to combat climate change" is one of the 17
high-level sustainable development goals agreed by members of
the United Nations in 2015, with a target delivery date of 2030.
Others include poverty reduction; improvements in healthcare
and nutrition; access to clean energy, water and sanitation;
creating better employment; and reducing inequality (https://sdgs.un.org/).
For policymakers in advanced economies, combating climate
change tends to take lexical priority over all these other
objectives, but their counterparts in the developing world must
take a more balanced approach.
Lexical priority is just a fancy way of saying "dictionary
order". In the dictionary, all the words beginning with A come
before all the entries starting with B.
For many Western policymakers, reducing carbon dioxide (CO2
) emissions takes precedence over all other aspects of energy
policy, but prioritisation is more complicated for policymakers
from developing economies.
ENERGY DIVIDE
Differences in access to energy and energy consumption
between the advanced and developing economies remain stark (https://tmsnrt.rs/2Qv2Pgq).
Per capita energy consumption in the OECD economies is more
three times higher than in non-OECD countries according to BP
("Statistical review of world energy", 2019).
Per capita consumption in the European Union is one-third
higher than in China, five times higher than in India and almost
nine times higher than in Africa.
Similarly, per capita consumption in the United States is
three times higher than China, 11 times higher than India and 19
times higher than Africa.
Some differences can be attributed to geography; energy
consumption tends to be greater in countries at high latitudes
that need more heating. But much of the gap reflects differences
in comfort and consumption.
Residents of advanced economies enjoy more heating, cooling
and lighting services; travel further and more frequently, for
pleasure as well as work; and consume more energy embedded in
goods and services.
If they are to achieve the other 16 sustainable development
goals and increase their incomes and living standards, residents
of developing economies will also need to consume more energy.
In many ways, the economic development process has always
been about capturing and employing increasing amounts of energy.
The process of economic and social development in the OECD
economies during the 19th and 20th centuries was very energy
intensive, and it is likely to be the same for non-OECD
economies in the 21st century.
While the demand for energy has levelled off in the advanced
economies recently, it is still increasing rapidly in developing
economies as they catch up.
Per capita energy consumption in the OECD economies fell
slightly by 0.2% per year between 2009 and 2019, but in non-OECD
economies it rose at a compound annual rate of 1.8%.
UNMET NEEDS
The enormous scale of unmet energy demand in developing
countries poses a huge challenge for attempts to control carbon
dioxide emissions.
Zero-emission energy sources must be scaled up by several
orders of magnitude to replace existing fossil fuel combustion
and satisfy the growth in energy demand implied by the
development process.
Furthermore, the population of developing countries is still
growing fast, and is projected to continue increasing through
the next three decades, which will boost energy consumption even
more.
The population of middle-income and low-income countries has
risen by 2.2 billion since 1990, and is projected to rise by
another 1.9 billion by 2050 ("World population prospects",
United Nations, 2019).
In 2019, zero-emission energy sources met only one-sixth of
global energy consumption, with the remainder met by fossil
fuels, most of which would eventually need to be replaced to
achieve the net-zero emissions target.
By 2050, global energy consumption is likely to increase by
another 25-75%, based on trends over the last decade, all of
which increase would need to be satisfied from zero emissions
sources to achieve the net zero target.
From an advanced economy perspective, the emissions problem
is largely a static one, replacing existing fossil fuel
combustion with zero-emission sources.
For developing countries, it is dynamic, replacing existing
fossil fuels while also adding enough extra zero-emission
sources to meet burgeoning growth in energy demand.
CLIMATE AMBITION
In the run up to the 26th United Nations climate conference
in November, top policymakers from North America and Western
Europe have emphasised the need to set an ambitious strategy to
reach net zero by 2050.
But the rhetorical priority on reducing emissions can often
sound like a call to put climate change ahead of other
development goals, postponing solutions to other problems until
climate change has been tackled.
In reality, that sounds selfish, unfair, and politically
impractical to many policymakers from developing countries, who
must be sensitive to other objectives as well.
If the conference is to succeed in setting ambitious and
credible goals for emissions reduction, it must demonstrate how
they can be integrated with other development objectives.
Reducing CO2 emissions must go hand in hand with increasing
energy consumption in middle and low-income countries, boosting
their social and economic development, rather than becoming a
substitute for it.
