Clean Invest Africa PLC - Africa-focused waste fines minerals recovery company - Successfully completes placing of 57.1 million shares at 0.35 pence each to raise GBP200,000 to support the continuing growth of its subsidiary CoalTech Ltd and Coal Agglomeration South Africa Pty Ltd, and to provide working capital to the company.

Current stock price: 0.11 pence each on AQSE in London, last publicly traded on February 5

12-month change: up 77% from 0.06p each on January 27, 2023

By Tom Budszus, Alliance News slot editor

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2024 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.