Clean Invest Africa PLC - Africa-focused waste fines minerals recovery company - Completes the conversion of GBP5.2 million facility agreement to equity at 1 pence per share, following partial conversion in April 2022. Says the CLN is now fully converted to equity.

Current stock price: 0.106 pence

12-month change: up 6.0%

By Sophie Rose, Alliance News senior reporter

