SAMARKAND, Uzbekistan, May 18 (Reuters) - Shareholders of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development have approved its expansion to sub-Saharan Africa and Iraq and will consider a proposal to boost its capital by 3-5 billion euros, the bank said on Thursday.

The bank said in a statement that a detailed proposal on a paid-in capital increase will be prepared by the end of this year. (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Alison Williams)