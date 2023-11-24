(Alliance News) - FTSE Russell on Friday reports that the following five companies will be removed from the FTSE AIM All-Share Index next week Wednesday in the absence of an active market and in accordance with the suspension rule, as they have been suspended for 40 business days without indication of resumption.

Trafalgar Property Group PLC, south-east England-focused residential property developer.

600 Group PLC, West Yorkshire, England-based manufacturer and distributor of machine tools, precision engineered components and industrial laser systems.

Falanx Cyber Security Ltd, Reading, England-based cyber security provider.

Infrastructure India PLC, Infrastructure fund investing directly into assets in India.

Agriterra Ltd, company focused on investment and sustainable development in Southern Africa.

