Kropz PLC - South Africa-focused phosphate producer and developer - Makes final drawdown of ZAR52.5 million on loan, the drawdown was announced in December. In November, it entered into a new conditional convertible equity facility of up to ZAR550 million. The facility was signed with a major shareholder, the ARC Fund, to meet immediate cash requirements at Kropz Elandsfontein (Pty) Ltd.

Current stock price: 1.16 pence

12-month change: down 67%

By Sophie Rose, Alliance News senior reporter

