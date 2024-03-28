Kropz PLC - South Africa-focused phosphate producer and developer - Says pretax loss narrows to USD13.5 million in 2023 from USD97.8 million the year before. In 2022, the firm had paid impairment losses of USD92.7 million, compared to none in 2023. Meanwhile, reports revenue of USD30.2 million in 2023, after having generated no revenue the year before.

Current stock price: 1.48 pence, up 18%

12-month change: down 42%

By Sabrina Penty, Alliance News reporter

