Kropz PLC - South Africa-focused phosphate producer and developer - Notes sale of 67,873 tonnes of phosphate concentrate from Kropz Elandsfontein (Pty) Ltd during the fourth quarter of 2023. This brings sales to 262,703 tonnes for the 12 months ended December 31. Kropz says it "remains committed to growing its sales pipeline" and has scheduled sales to take place in the first quarter of 2024.

Current stock price: 1.83 pence, up 22% in London on Wednesday

12-month change: down 53%

By Sophie Rose, Alliance News senior reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2024 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.