Lexington Gold Ltd - gold exploration and development company with projects in the US and South Africa - Says 2023/24 drilling programme at the Bothaville project in the Witwatersrand Gold Basin in South Africa. Campaign aims to confirm and expand the gold mineralisation area intersected in historic third-party drilling. Main exploration targets are the Kimberley Formation's gold-bearing conglomerates. Company expects drilling programme to take between two and three months, "in light of a scheduled Christmas shutdown period".

Current stock price: 3.60 pence

12-month change: down 36%

By Emma Curzon, Alliance News reporter

