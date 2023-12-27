Marula Mining PLC - Africa-focused battery metals mining and development company - Announces the completion of phase one graphite exploration activities at the Nyorinyori graphite project and NyoriGreen graphite project. Previous observations led to estimates of over 90% graphite content in shallow graphite veins at Nyorinyori. Marula's geological consultants, Geofields Tanzania Ltd, undertook the initial mapping, sampling and trenching field work. A report of the phase one findings is due in January and, along with the assay results from the sampling program, will be incorporated into the next stage of exploration activities.

Marula's Chief Executive Officer Jason Brewer said: "I am proud of the progress the company has made at the Nyorinyori and NyoriGreen graphite projects. With the community engagement process commencing, the application for additional mining licences in progress, and now the completion of the phase one exploration activities, we are well positioned to take advantage of the momentum we have created to advance the projects to the next stage of development. I look forward to seeing what we can accomplish in 2024 and providing updates to shareholders in the new year.”

Current stock price: 12.75 pence, up 4.0%

12-month change: multiplied from 2.40 pence

By Hugh Cameron, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.