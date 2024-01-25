(Alliance News) - The following is a round-up of updates by London-listed companies, issued on Thursday and not separately reported by Alliance News:

Kavango Resources PLC - Southern Africa-focused metals explorer - Prepares to commence drilling a fourth prospect at the Hillside Gold Project in Zimbabwe. Target depth is 250m to test a number of possible gold-bearing structures. Results aim to inform possible follow-up drilling, targeting a bulk-mineable gold discovery. Chief Executive Ben Turney says: "There is enormous, unrealised potential in the goldfields of Zimbabwe."

Hummingbird Resources PLC - West Africa-focused and Birmingham, England-based gold producer, developer and explorer - Provides an update on operations at its Kouroussa Gold Mine. Reports mining operations at Kouroussa are restarting shortly and are expected to ramp up to full capacity levels over the coming weeks. This follows temporary suspension due to a fire. Remains focused on reaching full commercial production in the first quarter.

Faron Pharmaceuticals Ltd - Turku, Finland-based clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company specialising in cancer therapies - Reports patients are currently being enrolled in the Phase 2 of the Bexmab trial, which is evaluating the safety and efficacy of investigational immunotherapy bexmarilimab at two dose levels. In the meantime, further analysis of Phase 1 showed a 100% overall response rate achieved among both the higher-risk frontline and HMA-failed myelodysplastic syndrome patients treated with a bexmarilimab/azacitidine combination.

NARF Industries PLC - London-based cybersecurity group which specialises in high-end threat intelligence and critical infrastructure security - Reports that revenue more than doubles to USD6.0 million in 2023 from USD2.5 million. Swings to positive earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation, from a USD2.6 million loss in 2022.

Microsaic Systems PLC - Surrey-based developer of real-time mass spectrometers - Completes the GBP100,000 acquisition of the modern water assets and the Microtox water testing business previously owned by DeepVerge PLC. Deal was announced on January 12.

