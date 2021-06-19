NEWSMAKER-Winner of Iran presidency is hardline judge who is under U.S. sanctions

DUBAI, June 19 (Reuters) - Ebrahim Raisi's record of fierce
loyalty to Iran's ruling clerics helped explain why the senior
judge had been expected to win Friday's presidential election, a
contest the authorities limited almost exclusively to hardline
candidates like him.
The win for Raisi, 60, an implacable critic of the West
whose political patron is Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei,
burnishes his chances of one day succeeding Khamenei at the
pinnacle of power, analysts say.
Accused by critics of human rights abuses stretching back
decades - allegations his defenders deny - Raisi was appointed
by Khamenei to the high-profile job of judiciary chief in 2019.
Later that year, Raisi headed the legal system as
authorities used the courts to suppress the bloodiest political
unrest since the 1979 Islamic revolution. Iran says its legal
system is independent and not influenced by political interests.
"Raisi is a pillar of a system that jails, tortures, and
kills people for daring to criticize state policies,” said Hadi
Ghaemi, executive director of New York-based advocacy group the
Center for Human Rights in Iran (CHRI), in a statement.
Iran denies it tortures prisoners.
A mid-ranking figure in the hierarchy of Iran’s Shi’ite
Muslim clergy, Raisi has been a senior judiciary official for
most of his career. He served as deputy head of the judiciary
for 10 years, before being appointed prosecutor-general in 2014.
Gaining a reputation as a feared security hawk, he was one
of four judges who oversaw executions of thousands of political
prisoners in 1988, rights groups say. Amnesty International has
put the number executed at around 5,000, saying in a 2018 report
that "the real number could be higher".
SUPPORT FOR IRAN TALKS
The CHRI said that those executed were "buried in unmarked
mass and individual graves, based on the committee’s
determination of their 'loyalty' to the newly established
Islamic Republic. These prisoners had already been tried and
were serving their issued prison sentences".
Iran has never acknowledged the mass executions. However,
some clerics have said the trials of the prisoners were fair,
and those judges involved should be rewarded for eliminating the
armed opposition in the revolution's early years. Raisi himself
has never publicly addressed allegations about his role.
In 2020, U.N. human rights experts called for accountability
over the 1988 deaths, warning "the situation may amount to
crimes against humanity” if the Iranian government continued to
refuse to hold responsible those involved.
The United States imposed sanctions on Raisi in 2019 for
human rights violations, including the 1980s executions and his
part in the suppression of unrest in 2009.
Raisi, who lost to pragmatist President Hassan Rouhani in
2017, offered no detailed political or economic programme during
his election campaign, while wooing lower-income Iranians by
promising to ease unemployment.
However, by promising not to "waste a single moment" in
removing U.S. sanctions, Raisi signalled his support for talks
with world powers aimed at reviving a 2015 nuclear deal.
A Raisi presidency will strengthen Khamenei's hand at home,
and rights activists fear it could usher in more repression.
"He would not have registered as a candidate if his chances
were not all but certain, and Raisi's decision to register would
have almost certainly been guided by Khamenei himself," said
Kasra Aarabi, a senior analyst on Iran & Shia Islamist Extremism
at the Tony Blair Institute for Global Change.
NEXT SUPREME LEADER?
With the rejection of prominent moderate and conservative
candidates by a hardline vetting body, voters had a choice only
between hardliners and low-key moderates in the election.
Turnout was, as expected, a record low amid rising anger over
economic hardship and curbs on personal freedoms.
"By taking its exclusionary strategies to a new height, the
Guardian Council has left no space for surprise," said Ali Vaez,
senior adviser at the International Crisis Group.
An election win would increase Raisi's chances of succeeding
Khamenei, who himself served two terms as president before
becoming supreme leader upon founder of the Islamic Revolution
Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini's 1989 death, analysts said before
Friday's vote.
"Raisi is someone that Khamenei trusts ... Raisi can protect
the supreme leader's legacy," said Sanam Vakil, deputy director
of Chatham House’s Middle East and North Africa Program.
Born in 1960 to a religious family in Iran's holy Shi'ite
Muslim city of Mashhad, Raisi was active in the 1979 revolution
that toppled the U.S.-backed Shah and continues to proclaim his
fidelity to the "fundamental values" of Khamenei.
"The deep state is willing to go as far as undermining one
of its pillars of legitimacy to ensure that Ayatollah Khamenei's
vision for the revolution's future survives him when Raisi takes
over the Supreme Leader's mantle," said Vaez.
Vaez was referring to the republican pillar of Iran's dual
system of clerical and republican rule. Critics say the hardline
election body's rejection of leading moderate and conservative
hopefuls to enter the election race has cleared the way for
tyranny, a charge Iranian authorities deny.
