Nigerian growth lags Africa, poverty rising, says World Bank

ABUJA, June 15 (Reuters) - Nigerian economic growth has
resumed after the COVID shock but is lagging the rest of
sub-Saharan Africa, with food inflation, heightened insecurity
and stalled reforms slowing growth and increasing poverty, the
World Bank said on Tuesday.
Presenting its six-monthly update on development in Africa's
most populous country, the organisation gave a GDP growth
forecast for Nigeria of 1.9% in 2021 and 2.1% in 2022, compared
with 3.4% this year and 4.0% next year for sub-Saharan Africa.
Lead economist for Nigeria Marco Hernandez said inflation,
especially in food prices, was exacerbating poverty and food
insecurity. Food accounted for almost 70% of Nigeria's total
increase in inflation over the past year.
He said the COVID-induced crisis was expected to push over
11 million Nigerians into poverty by 2022, taking the total
number of people classified as poor in the country to over 100
million. The total population is estimated at 200 million.
The World Bank expects the Nigerian inflation rate in 2021
to be 16.5%. The forecast for sub-Saharan Africa, excluding
Nigeria, is 5.9%.
Hernandez said increased insecurity across the nation --
ranging from mass abductions at schools, kidnappings for ransom,
armed conflict between herdsmen and farmers, armed robberies and
various insurgencies -- was a drag on growth and job creation.
He said it was critical for the government to maintain
reform momentum, but that some important reforms had stalled.
He cited petrol subsidies, which have recently returned
after the government had established a market-based pricing
mechanism, and electricity tariff reform, an area where planned
adjustments to bring prices in line with costs have been paused.
Hernandez said Nigeria had the largest number of people
without access to electricity in the world, and that electricity
subsidies benefited mainly richer households. Only 22% of the
poorest households have access to electricity, while 82% of the
richest are able to access power.
