STORY: The ceremony to install them, known as a consistory, will be held on Sept. 30, the 86-year-old Francis announced during his noon prayer to pilgrims and tourist in St. Peter's Square.

Eighteen of the Churchmen are under 80 and thus will be able to enter an eventual conclave to choose the next pope. The other three are over 80 and were named to thank them for their long service to the Church.

The new cardinals come from countries including the United States, Italy, Argentina, South Africa, Spain, Colombia, Poland, South Sudan, Hong Kong, Poland, South Africa, Malaysia, Tanzania, and Portugal.