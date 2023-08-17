Gold Fields' headline earnings per share (HEPS) - the main profit measure in South Africa - was $0.51 in the six months to June 30, compared with $0.58 during the same period last year.
(Reporting by Nelson Banya; Editing by Tom Hogue)
|Real-time USA - 01:44:35 2023-08-17 am EDT
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|442.98 PTS
|-0.81%
|-4.33%
|-3.11%
|07:29am
|S.Africa's Gold Fields half-year profit drops 12%
|RE
|07:17am
|Dr. Agarwal Gets $80 Million from TPG Growth, Temasek
|MT
(Reuters) - South Africa's Gold Fields on Thursday reported a 12% drop in half-year profit, mainly due to lower production and higher costs.
Gold Fields' headline earnings per share (HEPS) - the main profit measure in South Africa - was $0.51 in the six months to June 30, compared with $0.58 during the same period last year.
(Reporting by Nelson Banya; Editing by Tom Hogue)
Price
Change
5d. change
Capi. (M$)
|1996.14 PTS
|-0.00%
|-2.22%
|-
|443.27 PTS
|-0.75%
|-4.27%
|-
|247.55 ZAR
|+0.95%
|+1.37%
|11 499 M $
|144.37 PTS
|-0.52%
|-4.29%
|-
|S.Africa's Gold Fields half-year profit drops 12%
|RE
|Dr. Agarwal Gets $80 Million from TPG Growth, Temasek
|MT
|Maersk, Bouygues, Vinci Among Bidders for South Africa's ZAR50 Billion Hydrogen Port Project
|MT
|BRICS nations to meet in South Africa seeking to blunt Western dominance
|RE
|Materials Shares Sink After Fed Minutes -- Materials Roundup
|DJ
|Nigeria's Tinubu appoints banker Olawale Edun as finance minister -presidency
|RE
|Migrant boat capsizes off Cape Verde, over 60 feared dead -Senegal ministry
|RE
|India's coal emissions set for new highs on low-grade imports: Maguire
|RE
|Nigeria's NNPC secures $3 billion loan to stabilize FX market
|RE
|Volume of Carbon Offsets Retired Weekly Declines, ClearBlue Analysis Indicates
|MT
|Nigeria's suspended cenbank governor to face fraud charges on Thursday
|RE
|South African rand edges higher against dollar
|RE
|Downbeat Retail Sales Figures, China Concerns Push South African Stocks Deep in Red
|MT
|Ivanhoe Mines' Kamoa Copper in Deal to Ship Copper Concentrate by Rail
|DJ
|Brazil chicken supplies growing, contributing to global glut
|RE
|Namibia's Central Bank Keeps Benchmark Rate at 7.75% to "Safeguard" Peg Between Local Currency, South Africa's Rand
|MT
|Lithuania closes two Belarus border crossings
|RE
|S. African woman guilty of murdering daughters
|RE
|Safaricom launches M-Pesa mobile money service in Ethiopia
|RE
|South Africa's Retail Sales Tumble 0.9% in June
|MT
|U.S. Consumers Happy to Keep Spending; Inflation -2-
|DJ
|U.S. Consumers Happy to Keep Spending; Inflation Remains Too High for Fed's Kashkari
|DJ
|Niger says 17 of its soldiers killed in ambush near Burkina Faso border
|RE
|South African Stocks Continue Decline Ahead of June Retail Sales Data
|MT
|Altona touts potential at Monte Muambe on drilling results at site
|AN