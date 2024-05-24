Shuka Minerals PLC - London-based mining company with operations in Africa - Announces Friday that it will proceed with its acquisition of a major brownfield base metals project located in East Africa, following a month-long review. The site has an in-situ value of USD1.98 billion and an internal rate of return of 122%.

To fund the acquisition, Shuka has entered into a EUR2.0 million unsecured convertible loan note agreement with Hsinchu-based AUO Commercial Brokerage LLC, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Q Global Commodities Group, the Sandhurst-based investment fund. The notes have a subscription date of 31 March 2025 and annual coupon of 3%, with a redemption date of 31 March 2026.

Current share price: 10.04 pence

12-month change: up 83%

By Aidan Lane, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2024 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.