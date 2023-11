JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - South African commercial property group Redefine reported on Monday that its full-year distributable income fell 4.1% and declared a final divided of 23.48 cents.

The group said its distributable income per share - one of the primary measure of underlying financial performance in the listed property sector - fell to 51.53 cents in the year ended Aug. 31, from 53.71 cents a year earlier.

(Reporting by Nqobile Dludla; Editing by Kim Coghill)