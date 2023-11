JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - South African commercial property group Vukile Property Fund said on Wednesday its half-year distribution per share or funds from operations rose 5.2%.

Its distributable income per share - one of the primary measure of profits in real estate investment trusts (REITs) - rose to 85.0 South African cents per share in the six months ended Sept. 30, from 80.8 cents a year earlier.

