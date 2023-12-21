Tectonic Gold PLC - mineral explorer in Australia and South Africa - Net asset value per share falls 18% to 0.0033 pence as at June 30 from 0.0040p a year prior, as market capitalisation declines to GBP3.5 million from GBP10.4 million over the same time. Citing the Specimen Hill project in Australia's Queensland, Chair Bruce Fulton says: "Monazite, a significant source of rare earth metals such as cerium, lanthanum, and neodymium and is in high demand in high-tech industries such as electronics, renewable energy, and electric vehicles. While the additional regulatory hurdles are a minor hindrance, the long-term commercial value of the project is enhanced with this outcome."

Current stock price: 0.27 pence, up 23% on Thursday

12-month change: down 61%

