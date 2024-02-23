Tlou Energy Ltd on Friday - Botswana and Southern Africa-focused energy company - Says the Lesedi 4P and 6P production wells in Lesedi, South Africa, are continuing to flow gas. Says gas flow rates will be measured once the wells stabilise and stop surging. "Tlou is confident that with the in-house knowledge gained from recent drilling efforts, extracting more and more gas out of the coal reservoir will become progressively simpler and more cost effective due to economies of scale", it says. Adds that The 66 kilovolt electricity transmission line connecting its Lesedi power generation site to the power grid has been constructed and the line has been connected to the Serowe substation. Minor finishing works and the addition of switchgear at the Serowe substation will be done before the line is energised. Says this will happen as soon as the substation at Lesedi is complete, which is expected halfway through 2024. "The transmission line is a vital element of the Lesedi project. With the completion of the transmission line, the Lesedi project is no longer isolated from Botswana's electricity market and is now connected to the broader Southern African Power Pool", Tlou says.

Current stock price: 1.70 pence, up 9.7%

12-month change: up 49%

By Sabrina Penty, Alliance News reporter

