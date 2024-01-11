14:42 ET -- SAP is one of the most mentioned companies in the U.S. across all news items in the last 12 hours, according to Factiva data. The company agreed to pay more than $220 million to settle foreign bribery probes in the U.S. and South Africa. SAP and co-conspirators paid bribes to foreign officials in South Africa and Indonesia, U.S. prosecutors alleged Wednesday. The company said it has significantly enhanced its compliance program and controls. Dow Jones & Co. owns Factiva. (josh.beckerman@wsj.com) Wednesday. The company said it has significantly enhanced its compliance program and controls. Dow Jones & Co. owns Factiva. (josh.beckerman@wsj.com)

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-11-24 1457ET