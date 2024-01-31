(Alliance News) - URA Holdings PLC on Wednesday announced the arrival of its optical sorter at the GEM mine in South Africa, which it said marked an "important" step in the mine's transition to operational status.

The Africa-focused mineral exploration company said the optical sorter was manufactured by Angelon Electronics Co Ltd, and packaged and shipped in two 40-foot containers.

It has successfully arrived at site and is currently being offloaded, URA said, while it is collaborating "closely" with the technical team from Angelon who will travel to site to assist with the final assembly checks and commissioning of the optical sorter.

URA said further updates will be provided as installation and commissioning proceeds.

"Our team will now begin to assemble the optical sorter, its conveyor belts systems, bins and other components before commissioning. We believe we are now on track towards achieving first production within the next two-to-three months," said Chair Edward Nealon.

Shares in URA were up 6.7% to 1.44 pence each in London on Wednesday afternoon.

