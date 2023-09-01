URA Holdings PLC - Africa-focused mineral exploration company - Raises GBP240,000 through a placing and subscription, issuing 10 million shares at 2.4 pence each. Notes the fundraise was conducted at a 7.7% discount to the mid-market closing price on August 31 and is within the existing authority to issue shares for cash on a non pre-emptive basis. Further, issues 125,000 warrants to Peterhouse Capital Ltd in accordance with their engagement letter, at an exercise price of 2.4p each for a period of three years. Proceeds of the fundraise will be used to purchase critical equipment and machinery required for the restart of mining operations at the Gravelotte Emerald Mine and for general working capital.

Current stock price: 2.58 pence

12-month change: up 94%

By Jeremy Cutler, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.