Stocks in Canada rose Tuesday, as the S&P/TSX Composite Index added 0.1% to 21611.30. The blue-chip S&P/TSX 60 held steady at 1,289.43.

Among large companies, Leon's Furniture Ltd. was the biggest gainer during the session, surging 9.1%, and Ballard Power Systems Inc. surged 6.8%. Molson Coors Canada Inc. Cl A rounded out the top three movers on Tuesday, as shares surged 6.2%.

Lightspeed Commerce Inc. posted the largest decline, dropping 5.5%, followed by shares of Canadian Tire Corp. Ltd., which fell 4.8%. Shares of Atco Ltd. Cl II fell 4.6%.

U.S. stock indexes finished mixed as the S&P 500 Index rose 0.3%. Meanwhile, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.1%, and the NASDAQ Composite Index was flat.

On the currency front, the WSJ Dollar Index fell 0.1% to 99.88. Locally, the dollar was equivalent to CAD0.73, steady from the prior day.

In the bond markets, the yield on 10-year Canadian government bonds declined 5.05 basis points to 3.261%, and the 10-year U.S. Treasury yields fell 0.07 basis point to 4.218%.

