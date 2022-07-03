Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Indexes
  3. United States
  4. USA
  5. Dow Jones Industrial
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DJI   US2605661048

DOW JONES INDUSTRIAL

(DJI)
Real-time USA  -  05:45 2022-07-01 pm EDT
31097.26 PTS   +1.05%
After hours
 0.00%
31097.26 PTS
05:14pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Analysis-China casts giant shadow over emerging nations' chase for debt relief
RE
07/01WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks end first day of third quarter with rebound
RE
07/01US Stocks Begin Third Quarter Higher Following Worst S&P 500 First-Half Performance in Decades
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesNews of the index componentsMarketScreener Strategies

Analysis-China casts giant shadow over emerging nations' chase for debt relief

07/03/2022 | 05:14pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Chinese flag flutters outside the foreign ministry in Beijing

LONDON (Reuters) - From a $360 million project to expand Zambia's international airport in Lusaka to a $1.4 billion city port in Sri Lanka's capital of Colombo, China is the missing piece in the puzzle of a number of debt talks under way in developing markets.

The second-largest economy and the biggest bilateral creditor in the world is a dominant lender to many smaller, riskier developing nations. But Beijing has kept a low profile, not only on lending conditions but also on how it renegotiates with borrowers in distress.

That became more evident after the COVID-19 pandemic hit. Many economies buckling under economic strain are seeking debt relief.

Now, the pressure is rising on China to take a more active role in helping strained economies overhaul their debt burdens. Leaders of the Group of Seven rich democracies on Tuesday called on China specifically when urging creditors to help countries.

Poorest countries face $35 billion in debt-service payments to official and private sector creditors in 2022, with over 40% of the total due to China, according to the World Bank.

But analysts say the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and World Bank premise of fair burden-sharing in debt relief talks could set them on a collision course with China, putting the prospect of comprehensive debt restructurings into question.

"Chinese 'Belt and Road' money is everywhere - so we will see this over and over in sovereign debt restructurings," said Dennis Hranitzky, head of sovereign litigation at law firm Quinn Emanuel.

According to Beijing, the Belt and Road Initiative unveiled in 2013 is a platform for international cooperation in infrastructure, trade, investment and financing linking China with other parts of Asia, the Middle East, Europe and Africa.

China's foreign ministry and central bank did not respond to requests for comment.

Zambia and Sri Lanka are test cases on how fast debt talks evolve. Both also need to restructure with overseas bondholders and hammer out IMF programmes.

"China's engagement on debt talks is not in the hands of the IMF nor governments," said Polina Kurdyavko, head of emerging markets at BlueBay Asset Management in London.

"Bringing China to the negotiating table in a timely manner could be the biggest challenge in the upcoming debt restructurings."

OPACITY

Chinese lending is mostly extended by state-controlled agencies and policy banks and is often opaque.

A working paper of the National Bureau of Economic Research in the United States found half of the 5,000 loans and grants extended to 152 countries from 1949 to 2017 have not been reported to the IMF or the World Bank, despite China being a member of both multilaterals.

"Opacity is a recurrent problem with some of these Chinese loans," said Matthew Mingey, senior analyst with Rhodium Group, adding China had stricter confidentiality clauses on its commercial loans.

Data compiled over three years by AidData, a U.S. research lab at the College of William & Mary, found terms of Chinese state-owned banks' loans require borrowers to prioritise them for repayment.

Examinations of 100 Chinese loans with 24 low- and middle-income countries showed - when compared to those of other bilateral, multilateral and commercial creditors - demands for an unusual level of confidentiality, in some cases, "even the fact of the contract's existence", the study led by Georgetown Law professor Anna Gelpern found.

Where China has agreed to ease debt burdens, details are often unclear.

The plethora of Chinese lenders also adds to complexity, though Export-Import Bank of China and the China Development Bank feature most heavily.

"When it comes time to renegotiate, individual Chinese banks may not necessarily have an idea of what other Chinese banks are doing," said Mingey.

GLACIAL

Progress has often been slow.

Zambia is seeking relief on $17 billion of external debt after becoming the first COVID pandemic-era default more than two years ago. Some of the slow progress is due to China's lack of experience with tricky debt restructurings, people familiar with the matter say.

Sri Lanka's talks are moving faster, with the IMF confirming it is on track for a new programme. China's approach, though, is not yet clear.

Meanwhile, some 60% of low-income countries are in, or at high risk of, debt distress, according to the IMF.

Seventeen smaller emerging economies have seen premium investors demand to hold their debt soar to levels effectively shutting them out of international markets. That number is higher than during peak-COVID-19 or the 2008 global financial crisis.

In late 2020, the Group of 20 launched a Common Framework to bring creditors such as China and India to the negotiation table along with the IMF, Paris Club and private creditors. Along with Zambia, Chad and Ethiopia have applied to restructure under this new, yet-to-be tested mechanism.

But the framework also "has added a bureaucratic layer to the already complex debt restructuring process" that could discourage other countries from joining, said Patrick Curran, senior economist at Tellimer.

(Reporting by Jorgelina do Rosario; Additional reporting by Ryan Woo in Beijing and Karin Strohecker in London; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell and xxxxxx xxxxxxxx)

By Jorgelina do Rosario


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BANK OF CHINA LIMITED 0.00% 3.13 Delayed Quote.11.39%
DOW JONES AFRICA TITANS 50 INDEX 0.01% 445.12 Real-time Quote.-16.73%
DOW JONES INDUSTRIAL 1.05% 31097.26 Real-time Quote.-14.42%
S&P AFRICA 40 INDEX -0.48% 143.18 Real-time Quote.-17.82%
All news about DOW JONES INDUSTRIAL
05:14pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Analysis-China casts giant shadow over emerging nations' chas..
RE
07/01WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks end first day of third quarter with rebound
RE
07/01US Stocks Begin Third Quarter Higher Following Worst S&P 500 First-Half Performance in ..
MT
07/01US Stocks Begin Third Quarter Higher Following Worst First Half in Decades
MT
07/01S&P 500 Posts 2.2% Weekly Drop as US Stocks Conclude Worst First Half Since 1970; July ..
MT
07/01US Stocks Begin Third Quarter Higher Following Worst First Half in Decades
MT
07/01Top Cryptocurrencies Advance; Bitcoin Nearing $19,500 Level
MT
07/01Daily Roundup of Key US Economic Data for July 1
MT
07/01US Oil Rig Count Rises by One This Week, Baker Hughes Says
MT
07/01Construction Spending Unexpectedly Falls in May
MT
More news
News of the index components DOW JONES INDUSTRIAL
07/01INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORP : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creatio..
AQ
07/01CISCO : Marketing Velocity FY22 Highlights
PU
07/01Intel on Track for Lowest Close Since September 2017 -- Data Talk
DJ
07/01DOJ Says J&J Talc Bankruptcy Violates Congressional Mass Tort Rules
DJ
07/01Wolfe Research Adjusts Home Depot's Price Target to $307 From $415, Maintains Outperfor..
MT
07/01Cowen Adjusts Chevron's Price Target to $160 from $179, Keeps Outperform Rating
MT
07/01Intel - Media Alert, oneAPI DevSummit for AI 2022
AQ
More news
Chart DOW JONES INDUSTRIAL
Duration : Period :
Dow Jones Industrial Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DOW JONES INDUSTRIAL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Rankings DOW JONES INDUSTRIAL
MCDONALD'S CORPORATION 252.96 Delayed Quote.2.46%
THE COCA-COLA COMPANY 64.38 Delayed Quote.2.34%
THE BOEING COMPANY 139.84 Delayed Quote.2.28%
SALESFORCE.COM, INC. 168.2 Delayed Quote.1.91%
WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE) 96.14 Delayed Quote.1.84%
CISCO SYSTEMS, INC. 42.6 Delayed Quote.-0.09%
CATERPILLAR INC. 178.29 Delayed Quote.-0.26%
3M COMPANY 128.49 Delayed Quote.-0.71%
NIKE, INC. 101.18 Delayed Quote.-1.00%
INTEL CORPORATION 36.34 Delayed Quote.-2.86%
Heatmap :