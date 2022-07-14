Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Indexes
  3. United States
  4. USA
  5. Dow Jones Industrial
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DJI   US2605661048

DOW JONES INDUSTRIAL

(DJI)
Real-time USA  -  05:25 2022-07-13 pm EDT
30772.79 PTS   -0.67%
Pre-market
-1.00%
30466.49 PTS
04:18aAnalysis: China makes tweaks, but tough COVID policy still drags on economy
RE
07/13US Stocks Close Lower After Hotter-Than-Expected Inflation Report
MT
07/13Wall Street gulps as U.S. inflation tops 9%, euro pierces parity
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesNews of the index componentsMarketScreener Strategies

Analysis: China makes tweaks, but tough COVID policy still drags on economy

07/14/2022 | 04:18am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
People show their health code app as they enter a business area before office hours, in Beijing

BEIJING (Reuters) - China has been tweaking its stringent COVID curbs but shows no sign of backing off from its "dynamic zero" policy, and has lagged in vaccination efforts that would enable it to do so, casting a heavy shadow over the world's second-largest economy.

The absence of a roadmap out of zero-COVID and expectations that it will persist well into 2023 leaves residents and businesses facing a prolonged period of uncertainty.

Recent scattered COVID flare-ups, the imposition of lockdowns in some cities and the arrival of the highly-contagious BA.5 variant have added to those worries.

On Friday, China is expected to report that gross domestic product (GDP) grew just 1% in the second quarter, with full year growth forecast at 4%, according to a Reuters poll - far short of Beijing's official target of around 5.5% for 2022.

In addition to a sharp lockdown-induced slowdown, growth has been weighed down by a sputtering property market and an uncertain global outlook.

This week, Shanghai's 25 million people were subject to more mandatory city-wide testing, and fear of tougher measures or getting caught up in China's zero-COVID bureaucracy continues to exact an economic toll, including on consumption and jobs.

Nomura estimated 31 cities were implementing full or partial lockdowns as of July 11, affecting nearly 250 million people in regions accounting for a quarter of China's GDP.

As the rest of the world tries to coexist with COVID, China points to the lives saved by its tough measures. President Xi Jinping has touted it as an advantage of China's governance system.

Critics say China is hamstrung by the success of an approach that is obsolete now that vaccines have made COVID far less deadly.

China's self-isolation also has long-term economic implications.

"The rest of the world is reopening and the zero covid policy in China will probably drive export orders and production to other countries during the supply-chain normalization," Ken Cheung, chief Asian FX strategist at Mizuho, wrote on Wednesday.

Businesses have described how they have been badly hurt and find it hard to plan given the possibility of abrupt lockdowns, while international business groups have been especially vocal about the costs of zero-COVID, with members warning of plans to invest elsewhere.

"The world is not going to wait for China to improve her herd immunity," said Joerg Wuttke, president of the EU Chamber of Commerce.

HERD IMMUNITY

While China has been spared the ravages of widespread infections and deaths, it therefore lacks herd immunity, with its vast elderly population especially exposed.

However, China has refrained from aggressive vaccination efforts. Last week, the city of Beijing quickly reversed a planned vaccine mandate for entry to crowded places after strong online backlash.

China also has not approved the import of more effective vaccines using mRNA technology or fully developed its own.

"The curbs can only be lifted after the country has finished vaccinating the elderly. This might not be before fall 2023," said Wuttke, who has suggested to Premier Li Keqiang that China set up vaccination tents next to its now-ubiquitous testing kiosks.

China has vaccinated nearly 90% of its 1.41 billion population and given around 56% of its population a booster shot. Still, 30 million Chinese elderly are unvaccinated.

Zhang Zuofeng, a UCLA professor of epidemiology, said a lack of data on the safety of China's vaccines or their effectiveness against Omicron has undermined government and public confidence in them.

"Had China had confidence in its vaccines, with high vaccination rates among Chinese people, it would have already moved from focusing on eliminating COVID infections to mitigation of serious illnesses and deaths," he said.

SOFTENING EDGES

To be sure, China has become increasingly surgical in managing COVID, and few expect a repeat of Shanghai's two-month lockdown nightmare.

It is trying to soften the edges of a zero-COVID approach that is grating on a population frustrated by the sluggish economy - youth unemployment is at a record 18.4% - and the third year of pandemic, with no end in sight.

Beijing has warned local officials against needlessly arbitrary enforcement. More refined measures also decrease the likelihood of massive global supply chain disruptions like those caused by lockdowns in April and May, economists say.

Among other recent moves, China slashed centralised quarantine times for inbound travellers to seven days. Domestically, it has reduced scrutiny of recent travel history.

This week, China said local governments no longer need to test some imported goods for the coronavirus, and while chilled and frozen foods will continue to be tested, exporters will not face import suspensions if their goods test positive.

'FINAL VICTORY'

It is a tricky balance for Xi, poised to secure a precedent-breaking third leadership term later this year, who wants to avoid both a sharp rise in COVID cases and deaths and an abrupt economic downtown. Either would threaten social stability.

Last month in Wuhan, where COVID-19 first emerged, Xi said the zero-COVID policy is "correct and effective", and that temporary economic impact is preferable to loss of life.

"Xi said it very clearly... he wants to achieve final victory against COVID," said Chen Daoyin, former associate professor at Shanghai University of Political Science and Law.

"It's not a matter of before or after the 20th Party Congress. Any change to the zero-COVID policy, which would not be made easily, will have to depend on how the BA.5 situation pans out," he said.

(Reporting by Tony Munroe; Additional reporting by Yew Lun Tian, Roxanne Liu and Kevin Yao in Beijing and Samuel Shen in Shanghai; Editing by Kim Coghill)

By Tony Munroe


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CHINESE PEOPLE HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED 1.75% 0.058 Delayed Quote.14.00%
DOW JONES INDUSTRIAL -0.67% 30772.79 Real-time Quote.-14.74%
NOMURA CO., LTD. 0.93% 865 Delayed Quote.-10.07%
NOMURA CORPORATION -0.52% 960 Delayed Quote.10.16%
UNITED PARCEL SERVICE INC -0.81% 177.92 Delayed Quote.-16.99%
All news about DOW JONES INDUSTRIAL
04:18aAnalysis: China makes tweaks, but tough COVID policy still drags on economy
RE
07/13US Stocks Close Lower After Hotter-Than-Expected Inflation Report
MT
07/13Wall Street gulps as U.S. inflation tops 9%, euro pierces parity
RE
07/13US Stocks Close Lower on Hotter-Than-Expected June Headline Inflation Data
MT
07/13US Stocks Close Lower on Hotter-Than-Expected June Headline Inflation Data
MT
07/13Economy Grew at 'Modest' Pace Since Mid-May, Growth Outlook Largely Negative, Fed's Bei..
MT
07/13US Commercial Crude Inventories Post Surprise Weekly Gain Despite Lower Production
MT
07/13Top Cryptocurrencies Trade Higher; Bitcoin Advances to $20,000
MT
07/13Daily Roundup of Key US Economic Data for July 13
MT
07/13Top Midday Decliners
MT
More news
News of the index components DOW JONES INDUSTRIAL
03:58aRussia's M.Video starts used smartphone sales as foreign supplies dwindle
RE
03:04aACCELERATING MECHANICAL RECYCLING : Dow becomes first to achieve traceability and recycled..
PU
07/13Netflix to rely on Microsoft for its ad-backed video service
AQ
07/13Walgreens Raises Dividend 0.5% to 48 Cents
DJ
07/13Walgreens Boots Alliance Raises Quarterly Dividend to $0.48 a Share From $0.4775 a Shar..
MT
07/13Walgreens Boots Alliance Increases Quarterly Dividend
BU
07/13Netflix names Microsoft as partner for ad-supported subscription plan
RE
More news
Chart DOW JONES INDUSTRIAL
Duration : Period :
Dow Jones Industrial Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DOW JONES INDUSTRIAL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Rankings DOW JONES INDUSTRIAL
NIKE, INC. 105.11 Delayed Quote.1.30%
THE HOME DEPOT, INC. 287.18 Delayed Quote.0.72%
PROCTER & GAMBLE COMPANY 145.7 Delayed Quote.0.66%
MCDONALD'S CORPORATION 252.67 Delayed Quote.0.47%
WALMART INC. 125.37 Delayed Quote.0.24%
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC. 170.87 Delayed Quote.-1.58%
SALESFORCE.COM, INC. 163.49 Delayed Quote.-1.71%
WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE, INC. 37.24 Delayed Quote.-1.92%
THE BOEING COMPANY 143.95 Delayed Quote.-2.17%
UNITEDHEALTH GROUP 501.24 Delayed Quote.-2.56%
Heatmap :