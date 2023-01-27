Bodycam shows man attack Paul Pelosi with hammer

In the body cam footage, two police officers knock on the door at the Pelosis' home. When the door opens, Pelosi and DePape can both be seen clutching a large hammer.

DePape tells police officers that, "everything's good," at which point the officers instruct him to drop the hammer.

DePape then appears to tear the hammer fully away from Pelosi, who is in sleep wear, before striking Pelosi with a powerful overhand blow. The two officers then charge inside - one of them shouting an expletive - tackling DePape.

DePape has been indicted on federal attempting kidnapping and assault charges, as well as state charges of attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon, burglary, elder abuse, false imprisonment and threatening a public official.

He has pled not guilty to the state charges.