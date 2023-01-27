Advanced search
    DJI   US2605661048

DOW JONES INDUSTRIAL

(DJI)
Real-time USA  -  03:23:36 2023-01-27 pm EST
34097.36 PTS   +0.44%
Bodycam shows man attack Paul Pelosi with hammer

01/27/2023 | 02:23pm EST
STORY: The police body camera footage was released alongside a surveillance video showing the alleged attacker, David DePape, 42, smashing through a glass window to get into the couple's San Francisco home.

In the body cam footage, two police officers knock on the door at the Pelosis' home. When the door opens, Pelosi and DePape can both be seen clutching a large hammer.

DePape tells police officers that, "everything's good," at which point the officers instruct him to drop the hammer.

DePape then appears to tear the hammer fully away from Pelosi, who is in sleep wear, before striking Pelosi with a powerful overhand blow. The two officers then charge inside - one of them shouting an expletive - tackling DePape.

DePape has been indicted on federal attempting kidnapping and assault charges, as well as state charges of attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon, burglary, elder abuse, false imprisonment and threatening a public official.

He has pled not guilty to the state charges.


© Reuters 2023
All news about DOW JONES INDUSTRIAL
03:04pUS Oil Rig Count Falls by 4 This Week, Baker Hughes Says
MT
02:58pStocks, dollar edge up on Fed soft landing hopes
RE
02:50pNew-Vehicle Sales Poised for Annual Gain in January as Inventory Rebounds, TrueCar Data..
MT
02:29pUS STOCKS-Wall Street advances, on course for weekly gains as Fed meeting looms
RE
02:23pBodycam shows man attack Paul Pelosi with hammer
RE
02:08pEasing Price Pressures, Inflation Expectations Lift Equities
MT
01:51pConsumer Confidence Improves in January as Inflation Expectations Ease, Survey Shows
MT
01:20pUS Pending Home Sales Post Surprise Gain in December After Six Straight Monthly Decline..
MT
01:20pFed's Preferred Inflation Gauge Easing Year Over Year Underpins Risk Appetite for US Eq..
MT
01:09pWall St set for weekly gains as easing inflation spurs Fed pivot hopes
RE
News of the index components DOW JONES INDUSTRIAL
02:33pBoeing Reportedly Plans to Hire 10,000 Workers in 2023
MT
02:30pBOEING CO Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of O..
AQ
02:05pTrending: Chevron Reports $35.5 Billion in Earnings for 2022
DJ
01:51pBoeing to Hire 10,000 Workers in 2023 As Production Ramps, Reuters Says
DJ
01:43pGoldman Sachs CEO David Solomon to Get $25 Million Pay for 2022, Down From $35 Million ..
MT
01:36pBoeing to Hire 10,000 Employees in 2023
MT
01:20pFed's Preferred Inflation Gauge Easing Year Over Year Underpins Risk Appetite for US Eq..
MT
Chart DOW JONES INDUSTRIAL
Dow Jones Industrial Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends DOW JONES INDUSTRIAL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Rankings
AMERICAN EXPRESS COMPANY 173.205 Real-time Estimate Quote.11.11%
VISA, INC. 232.4 Real-time Estimate Quote.3.42%
WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE, INC. 37.345 Real-time Estimate Quote.2.32%
APPLE INC. 146.895 Real-time Estimate Quote.2.04%
3M COMPANY 115.525 Real-time Estimate Quote.1.74%
UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC. 488.495 Real-time Estimate Quote.-0.81%
MERCK & CO., INC. 105.71 Real-time Estimate Quote.-1.09%
THE TRAVELERS COMPANIES 189.02 Real-time Estimate Quote.-1.61%
CHEVRON CORPORATION 180.81 Real-time Estimate Quote.-3.72%
INTEL CORPORATION 28.045 Real-time Estimate Quote.-6.80%
Heatmap : ETF components SPDR