  1. Homepage
  2. Indexes
  3. United States
  4. USA
  5. Dow Jones Industrial
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DJI   US2605661048

DOW JONES INDUSTRIAL

(DJI)
Real-time USA  -  04:56:37 2023-01-13 pm EST
34302.61 PTS   +0.33%
Pre-market
-0.15%
34252.58 PTS
03:35aBofA global fund manager: shows allocation to U.S. stocks collapses
RE
01/16Indian Morning Briefing: Asian Markets Mostly Lower; China's Economic Growth Fell to Near-Historic Lows
DJ
01/16FTSE 100 continues climb to near record high
AN
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesNews of the index componentsMarketScreener Strategies

BofA global fund manager: shows allocation to U.S. stocks collapses

01/17/2023 | 03:35am EST
Traders work on the floor of the NYSE in New York

LONDON (Reuters) - Fund managers' allocation to U.S. equities collapsed in January and a net 39% said they had an underweight position, the most since October 2005, a BofA survey of global investor views published on Tuesday showed.

Bank of America's global Fund Manager Survey showed investors turned bullish on euro zone equities, flipping their allocation to a 4% net overweight position in January from a 10% net underweight in December.

Fund managers also moved into emerging market stocks, increasing their net overweight to 26%, the highest since June 2021.

The survey also showed yen appreciation expectations at their highest level since January 2007, the month before the Bank of Japan last raised its base interest rate. The BoJ meets on Wednesday and expectations have risen that the central bank could soon change its interest policy.

Global growth optimism hit a one-year high, while inflation expectations have peaked, according to the survey of fund managers who have combined assets under management of $772 billion.

(Reporting by Samuel Indyk; Editing by Dhara Ranasinghe)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (AUD/JPY) 0.08% 89.45 Delayed Quote.-0.08%
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION 2.20% 35.23 Delayed Quote.6.37%
BRITISH POUND / JAPANESE YEN (GBP/JPY) 0.23% 157.04 Delayed Quote.-1.34%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (CAD/JPY) 0.00% 95.783 Delayed Quote.-1.22%
DOW JONES INDUSTRIAL 0.33% 34302.61 Real-time Quote.3.49%
EURO / JAPANESE YEN (EUR/JPY) 0.13% 139.166 Delayed Quote.-1.26%
INDIAN RUPEE / JAPANESE YEN (INR/JPY) -0.03% 1.574704 Delayed Quote.-0.77%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (NZD/JPY) 0.36% 82.287 Delayed Quote.-1.86%
US DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (USD/JPY) 0.05% 128.454 Delayed Quote.-2.33%
All news about DOW JONES INDUSTRIAL
03:35aBofA global fund manager: shows allocation to U.S. stocks collapses
RE
01/16Indian Morning Briefing: Asian Markets Mostly Lower; China's Eco..
DJ
01/16FTSE 100 continues climb to near record high
AN
01/16FTSE 100 seen flat; Just Eat and Sainsbury's partner
AN
01/16Stocks called higher; NY closed for holiday
AN
01/15Indian Morning Briefing: Asian Markets Broadly Higher; PBOC Main..
DJ
01/14Pell's secret memo casts shadow at cardinal's funeral
RE
01/14Pell's secret memo casts shadow at cardinal's funeral
RE
01/13S&P 500 ends at highest in month, indexes gain for week as earnings kick off
RE
01/13Improving Consumer Sentiment Boosts Equities
MT
News of the index components DOW JONES INDUSTRIAL
12:50aInsider Sell: Walt Disney
MT
12:34aInsider Sell: Walt Disney
MT
01/16Microsoft to expand ChatGPT access as OpenAI investment rumors swirl
RE
01/16Walgreens removes purchase limits on children's fever medicines
RE
01/16Microsoft Likely to Get EU Antitrust Warning on Activision Merger, Reuters Reports
DJ
01/16Walgreens Says Have Removed Online Only Purchase Limit On Over-The-Counter Pediatric Fe..
RE
01/16EU Antitrust to Issue Charge Sheet to Microsoft Over Activision Blizzard Deal
MT
Chart DOW JONES INDUSTRIAL
Duration : Period :
Dow Jones Industrial Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DOW JONES INDUSTRIAL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Rankings
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO. 143.01 Delayed Quote.2.52%
CATERPILLAR INC. 258.46 Delayed Quote.1.33%
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC. 374 Delayed Quote.1.10%
APPLE INC. 134.76 Delayed Quote.1.01%
THE TRAVELERS COMPANIES 193.92 Delayed Quote.1.01%
VISA, INC. 223.06 Delayed Quote.-0.25%
JOHNSON & JOHNSON 173.43 Delayed Quote.-0.33%
WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE) 99.4 Delayed Quote.-0.41%
INTEL CORPORATION 30.11 Delayed Quote.-0.59%
UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC. 489.57 Delayed Quote.-1.23%
Heatmap : ETF components SPDR