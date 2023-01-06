Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Indexes
  3. United States
  4. USA
  5. Dow Jones Industrial
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DJI   US2605661048

DOW JONES INDUSTRIAL

(DJI)
Real-time USA  -  05:20 2023-01-05 pm EST
32930.08 PTS   -1.02%
Pre-market
+0.02%
32937.42 PTS
03:53aCitigroup cuts U.S. stocks to 'underweight', favours European equities in 2023
RE
03:50aStocks higher with eyes on US payrolls data
AN
02:48aClarkson expects full-year ahead of expectations
AN
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesNews of the index componentsMarketScreener Strategies

Citigroup cuts U.S. stocks to 'underweight', favours European equities in 2023

01/06/2023 | 03:53am EST
The logo for Citibank is seen on the trading floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in Manhattan, New York City

(Reuters) - Citigroup analysts turned "underweight" on U.S. equities on recession fears but were bullish on European stocks, saying much of the pessimism was already priced-in.

The U.S. bank upgraded its view on continental European equities to "overweight".

More broadly, it expects earnings per share for stocks in the MSCI All Country World index to contract by 5-10% over the year.

The index, which was last trading at 606, could end 2023 towards the higher end of a 680-780 points range, Citi said in a research note.

For 2023, the bank favours defensive sectors such as healthcare and cheaper cyclicals including energy and financials over more expensive technology and consumer discretionary names.

(Reporting by Roshan Abraham in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CITIGROUP INC. -0.45% 46.75 Delayed Quote.3.82%
DOW JONES INDUSTRIAL -1.02% 32930.08 Real-time Quote.0.37%
MSCI ACWI - ALL COUNTRY WORLD -0.89% 605.696 Real-time Quote.0.01%
Chart DOW JONES INDUSTRIAL
Duration : Period :
Dow Jones Industrial Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DOW JONES INDUSTRIAL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
