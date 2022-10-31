Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Indexes
  3. United States
  4. USA
  5. Dow Jones Industrial
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DJI   US2605661048

DOW JONES INDUSTRIAL

(DJI)
Real-time USA  -  03:37 2022-10-31 pm EDT
32815.65 PTS   -0.14%
03:37pUS ECONOMICS: Manufacturing Indices Expected to Flirt With Contraction Territory
MT
03:20pUS Treasury Lifts Q4 Anticipated Borrowing from Previous Estimate
MT
03:04pDaily Roundup of Key US Economic Data for Oct. 31
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesNews of the index componentsMarketScreener Strategies

Column-U.S. bond 'term premium' is back, casting shadow over long end: McGeever

10/31/2022 | 03:00pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: U.S. One dollar banknotes are seen in front of displayed stock graph in this illustration taken

ORLANDO, Fla. (Reuters) - In the worst year for U.S. Treasuries ever, it is the ultra-long end that investors should be most worried about.

Yields across the curve are at multi-year peaks as the Federal Reserve has yanked up interest rates to battle 40-year high inflation, while duration risk - a bond's increased sensitivity to price changes over longer time frames - is also weighing heavily on the long end.

Crucially though, 'term premium' is back. This is the compensation investors demand for taking on interest rate risk over a bond's lifetime, or put another way, for buying a longer-dated bond rather than rolling over shorter-term debt.

After decades of decline, even into negative territory, term premium is rising again. A secular shift may be underway.

There's no fixed formula for calculating it, so estimates can vary significantly. But three different Fed models all tell the same story: whether it's due to fears over inflation, liquidity, or supply and demand risks, investors want to be paid a higher rate of interest for lending to Uncle Sam long term.

GRAPHIC: U.S. 10-year Treasury term premium

GRAPHIC: U.S. forward term premium 10 years hence

GRAPHIC: U.S. 10-year term premium (zero coupon bond)

"We are in a tectonic phase of monetary policy and you are getting asset dislocations across the board, including long bonds," said Solomon Tadesse, head of North American Quant Strategies at Societe Generale.

Dysfunction at the long end can quickly spread to the rest of the bond complex and financial markets more broadly - witness the blow up in 30-year gilts a few weeks ago that froze the UK mortgage market, forced the Bank of England to intervene, and slammed sterling to a record low against the dollar.

Thirty-year Treasuries last week snapped a long downturn. But against a backdrop of high uncertainty and volatility, it is this illiquid and price-sensitive part of the curve where the canary in the Treasury market coal mine will be seen.

"The concern is, if this elevated uncertainty persists, it could potentially trigger forced sellers, whose impact on the market could be quite pronounced. Things could snowball from there," said Mark Cabana, head of U.S. rates strategy at Bank of America.

"The market is fragile, and by definition, when things are fragile, they can break easily."

'MAKES NO SENSE'

For most of the last 50 years the term premium has been positive, and since the early 1980s it has fallen, following the general downward path of interest rates. The trillions of dollars worth of bonds purchased by the Fed in response to the 2007-2009 financial crisis then pushed the term premium into negative territory.

But the Fed is now raising rates aggressively and has begun trimming its asset holdings. There is concern about where the marginal demand for long bonds will come from - many foreign central banks are selling Treasuries for currency market intervention purposes, and the U.S. central bank is stepping back too.

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen last week insisted that the bond market is functioning smoothly, but said steps are being taken to improve its resilience in an environment of declining liquidity and rising global volatility.

GRAPHIC: U.S. Treasury market 'MOVE' volatility index

Yellen didn't mention any particular part of the curve but the long end is most vulnerable, partly because of low liquidity in 'off-the-run' bonds compared with 'on-the-run' paper.

On-the-run Treasuries are the newest issue of a particular maturity and are more heavily traded. A 30-year bond bought and held to maturity by a pension fund, for example, quickly becomes 'off the run,' so liquidity risk ends up lifting the term premium.

Andrew Brenner, head of international fixed income at NatAlliance Securities, reckons liquidity in off-the-run Treasuries may be around 30% lighter than on-the-run bonds.

In the week through Oct. 21 the 30-year bond's price fell for an eighth straight week, the longest selling streak since 2004.

In yield terms, the 33-basis-point rise in that week was the biggest since March 2020 and the fourth-largest since the Great Financial Crisis. Like other parts of the curve, the 30-year yield is at its highest in more than a decade.

If the Fed is successful in driving down inflation or the economy goes into recession, more investors will flock to 30-year bonds. But right now they are aren't getting paid enough to lock into long-dated bonds, especially the 30-year space.

"I wouldn't go beyond three years. You get 4.10% for five years. Maybe. Or 4.10% for 30 years? It makes no sense," Brenner at NatAlliance Securities said.

(The opinions expressed here are those of the author, a columnist for Reuters.)

Related columns:

- Fed may be alert to favoured yield curve alarm (Oct. 28)

- Markets map out the end of the line (Oct. 19)

- Hedge funds still betting on that elusive Fed pivot (Oct. 17)

(By Jamie McGeever; Editing by Paul Simao)

By Jamie McGeever


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) -0.20% 0.6389 Delayed Quote.-11.85%
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION 0.08% 36.23 Delayed Quote.-18.68%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) -1.15% 1.14624 Delayed Quote.-14.18%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.16% 0.73351 Delayed Quote.-7.10%
DOW JONES INDUSTRIAL -0.13% 32816.4 Real-time Quote.-9.57%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.78% 0.98776 Delayed Quote.-12.45%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.58% 0.012085 Delayed Quote.-9.48%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) 0.05% 0.58051 Delayed Quote.-14.96%
All news about DOW JONES INDUSTRIAL
03:37pUS ECONOMICS: Manufacturing Indices Expected to Flirt With Contraction Terr..
MT
03:20pUS Treasury Lifts Q4 Anticipated Borrowing from Previous Estimate
MT
03:04pDaily Roundup of Key US Economic Data for Oct. 31
MT
03:04pUS Treasury Expects Q4 Borrowing at $550 Bln vs $400 Bln Previous Estimate
MT
03:00pColumn-U.S. bond 'term premium' is back, casting shadow over long end: McGeever
RE
02:22pTexas Manufacturing Activity Declines Deeper Into Contraction Territory, Dallas Fed Say..
MT
02:18pTop Midday Decliners
MT
01:46pTop Midday Gainers
MT
01:44pUS Stocks Drop Midday as Markets Await Signs of Slowing Rate-Hike Pace This Week
MT
01:13pMidday Report: US Equity Indices Drop While Treasury Yields Rise as Invest..
MT
More news
News of the index components DOW JONES INDUSTRIAL
03:11pWalgreens-Controlled VillageMD Weighs Deal to Merge With Warburg Pincus-Backed Summit H..
MT
02:43pInternational Business Machines, Aramco Intend to Open Innovation Hub in Saudi Arabia
MT
02:24pMicrosoft Provides no Remedy in Initial EU Antitrus..
MT
01:46pCaterpillar Downgraded to Indicate Balanced Risk, Reward Expectations, UBS Says
MT
12:42pChevron : New life for old platforms in the gulf of thailand
PU
12:23pSpaceX to launch Falcon Heavy rocket for U.S. Space Force mission
AQ
12:14pUBS Downgrades Caterpillar to Neutral From Buy, Says Risk-Reward More Balanced Followin..
MT
More news
Chart DOW JONES INDUSTRIAL
Duration : Period :
Dow Jones Industrial Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DOW JONES INDUSTRIAL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Rankings
THE TRAVELERS COMPANIES 184.97 Real-time Estimate Quote.1.65%
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC. 345.605 Real-time Estimate Quote.1.11%
CHEVRON CORPORATION 181.915 Real-time Estimate Quote.1.08%
WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE) 106.875 Real-time Estimate Quote.0.87%
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO. 126.715 Real-time Estimate Quote.0.50%
THE COCA-COLA COMPANY 59.995 Real-time Estimate Quote.-1.26%
AMGEN INC. 270.065 Real-time Estimate Quote.-1.37%
DOW INC. 46.82 Real-time Estimate Quote.-1.39%
APPLE INC. 153.495 Real-time Estimate Quote.-1.44%
INTEL CORPORATION 28.475 Real-time Estimate Quote.-2.05%