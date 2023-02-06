Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Indexes
  3. United States
  4. USA
  5. Dow Jones Industrial
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DJI   US2605661048

DOW JONES INDUSTRIAL

(DJI)
Real-time USA  -  04:20:01 2023-02-06 pm EST
33891.02 PTS   -0.10%
After hours
 0.00%
33891.02 PTS
04:36pConcerns Over Fed Rate Trajectory Weigh on Equities
MT
04:32pDJIA Falls 0.10% to 33891.02 -- Data Talk
DJ
04:30pWall St ends down as investors await Fed's next steps
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesNews of the index componentsMarketScreener Strategies

DJIA Falls 0.10% to 33891.02 -- Data Talk

02/06/2023 | 04:32pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The Dow Jones Industrial Average is down 34.99 points or 0.10% today to 33891.02


--Down for three consecutive trading days

--Down 201.94 points or 0.59% over the last three trading days

--Largest three-day point and percentage decline since Friday, Jan. 20, 2023

--Off 7.90% from its record close of 36799.65 hit Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022

--Up 23.33% from the Election Day close of 27480.03 on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020

--Up 8.67% from the Inauguration Day close of 31188.38 on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021

--Lowest closing value since Monday, Jan. 30, 2023

--Off 5.25% from its 52-week high of 35768.06 hit Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022

--Up 17.98% from its 52-week low of 28725.51 hit Friday, Sept. 30, 2022

--Down 3.42% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 1.20% from its 2023 closing high of 34302.61 hit Friday, Jan. 13, 2023

--Up 2.92% from its 2023 closing low of 32930.08 hit Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023

--Year-to-date it is up 743.77 points or 2.24%


Data based on preliminary market closing values


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-06-23 1631ET

All news about DOW JONES INDUSTRIAL
04:36pConcerns Over Fed Rate Trajectory Weigh on Equities
MT
04:32pDJIA Falls 0.10% to 33891.02 -- Data Talk
DJ
04:30pWall St ends down as investors await Fed's next steps
RE
04:02pStocks slide, dollar firm as further monetary tightening seen
RE
04:00pWall St ends down as investors await Fed's next steps
RE
03:51pUncertainty About Upcoming Fed Rate Decisions Drives Equities Lower
MT
02:27pWall St edges lower as Fed fears mount
RE
02:06pUncertainty About Fed Rate Decision After Jobs Report Keeps Equities Lower
MT
01:27pFed's Rate-Hiking Policy Uncertainty After Rock-Solid Jobs Report Drives US Equities Lo..
MT
01:16pWall St edges lower as Fed fears mount
RE
More news
News of the index components DOW JONES INDUSTRIAL
04:37pInsider Sell: Merck & Co.
MT
04:31pAdvisory : 2023 Chevron Investor Day
BU
03:51pWalt Disney Likely to Post Mixed Fiscal First-Quarter Results Amid Proxy Battle With Tr..
MT
02:56pWalt Disney's Parks Business Likely to Post 'Healthy Growth' in Fiscal 2023, Morgan Sta..
MT
02:24pWalmart's Grocery Business Likely to Drive 'Strong' Fiscal Fourth-Quarter Sales, Oppenh..
MT
12:03pChevron Reportedly in Discussions for Potential Exploration Projects in Algeria
MT
10:52aJohnson & Johnson's Janssen Unit Says Phase 2 Trial of Blood Disorder Drug Nipocalimab ..
MT
More news
Chart DOW JONES INDUSTRIAL
Duration : Period :
Dow Jones Industrial Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DOW JONES INDUSTRIAL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Rankings
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC. 208.245 Real-time Estimate Quote.2.74%
UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC. 480.5 Real-time Estimate Quote.1.80%
THE TRAVELERS COMPANIES 185.99 Delayed Quote.1.77%
MCDONALD'S CORPORATION 267.92 Delayed Quote.1.40%
MERCK & CO., INC. 104.185 Real-time Estimate Quote.1.21%
APPLE INC. 151.48 Real-time Estimate Quote.-1.95%
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION 134.25 Real-time Estimate Quote.-1.96%
CISCO SYSTEMS, INC. 47.57 Delayed Quote.-2.18%
WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE, INC. 36.28 Delayed Quote.-2.18%
INTEL CORPORATION 28.695 Real-time Estimate Quote.-4.21%
Heatmap : ETF components SPDR