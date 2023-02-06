DJIA Falls 0.10% to 33891.02 -- Data Talk

The Dow Jones Industrial Average is down 34.99 points or 0.10% today to 33891.02

--Down for three consecutive trading days

--Down 201.94 points or 0.59% over the last three trading days

--Largest three-day point and percentage decline since Friday, Jan. 20, 2023

--Off 7.90% from its record close of 36799.65 hit Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022

--Up 23.33% from the Election Day close of 27480.03 on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020

--Up 8.67% from the Inauguration Day close of 31188.38 on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021

--Lowest closing value since Monday, Jan. 30, 2023

--Off 5.25% from its 52-week high of 35768.06 hit Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022

--Up 17.98% from its 52-week low of 28725.51 hit Friday, Sept. 30, 2022

--Down 3.42% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 1.20% from its 2023 closing high of 34302.61 hit Friday, Jan. 13, 2023

--Up 2.92% from its 2023 closing low of 32930.08 hit Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023

--Year-to-date it is up 743.77 points or 2.24%

Data based on preliminary market closing values

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-06-23 1631ET