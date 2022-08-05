Log in
    DJI   US2605661048

DOW JONES INDUSTRIAL

(DJI)
Real-time USA  -  04:20 2022-08-05 pm EDT
32803.47 PTS   +0.23%
After hours
 0.00%
32803.47 PTS
04:39pS&P 500 Posts 0.4% Weekly Gain as More Q2 Earnings, July Jobs Data Top Views But Add to Worries Over Rate Increases
MT
04:33pDJIA Falls 0.13% This Week to 32803.47 -- Data Talk
DJ
04:15pUS Stocks End Friday Mixed After Strong Jobs Data
MT
DJIA Falls 0.13% This Week to 32803.47 -- Data Talk

08/05/2022 | 04:33pm EDT
The Dow Jones Industrial Average is down 41.66 points or 0.13% this week to 32803.47


--Largest one-week point and percentage decline since the week ending July 15, 2022

--Snaps a two-week winning streak

--Today it is up 76.65 points or 0.23%

--Up two of the past three trading days

--Off 10.86% from its record close of 36799.65 hit Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022

--Up 76.44% from its 2020 bear market low of 18591.93 hit Monday, March 23, 2020

--Up 19.37% from the Election Day close of 27480.03 on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020

--Up 5.18% from the Inauguration Day close of 31188.38 on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021

--Off 10.86% from its 52-week high of 36799.65 hit Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022

--Up 9.75% from its 52-week low of 29888.78 hit Friday, June 17, 2022

--Down 6.83% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 10.86% from its 2022 closing high of 36799.65 hit Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022

--Up 9.75% from its 2022 closing low of 29888.78 hit Friday, June 17, 2022

--Year-to-date it is down 3534.83 points or 9.73%


Data based on preliminary market closing values


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-05-22 1632ET

All news about DOW JONES INDUSTRIAL
04:39pS&P 500 Posts 0.4% Weekly Gain as More Q2 Earnings, July Jobs Data Top Views But Add to..
MT
04:33pDJIA Falls 0.13% This Week to 32803.47 -- Data Talk
DJ
04:15pUS Stocks End Friday Mixed After Strong Jobs Data
MT
04:05pUS Oil Rig Count Drops by Seven This Week, Baker Hughes Says
MT
03:41pDaily Roundup of Key US Economic Data for August 5
MT
03:17pJune US Consumer Credit Posts Larger Increase Than Expected
MT
03:03pJune US Consumer Credit Rises $40.1 Billion Vs Expected Increase of $27 Billion, Prior ..
MT
02:57pTop Cryptocurrencies Rise; Bitcoin Trades Near $23,000
MT
02:52pUS Stocks Drop Midday After Strong Jobs Report
MT
01:43pTop Midday Decliners
MT
More news
News of the index components DOW JONES INDUSTRIAL
04:25pPROCTER & GAMBLE CO Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Re..
AQ
04:24pINSIDER SELL : Nike
MT
04:22pINSIDER SELL : Nike
MT
04:09pVISA INC. : Amendments to Articles of Inc. or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Year, Financial Sta..
AQ
03:46pSECTOR UPDATE : Energy Stocks Ending Near Friday Highs After Crude Oil Climbs Off 6-Month ..
MT
03:36pSECTOR UPDATE : Energy
MT
01:03pGordon Haskett Adjusts Home Depot's Price Target to $350 from $315, Maintains Accumulat..
MT
More news
Technical analysis trends DOW JONES INDUSTRIAL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Rankings DOW JONES INDUSTRIAL
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO. 114.3 Real-time Estimate Quote.1.73%
CHEVRON CORPORATION 153.64 Delayed Quote.1.65%
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS 44.95 Delayed Quote.1.17%
DOW INC. 51.49 Delayed Quote.0.98%
CATERPILLAR INC. 185.39 Delayed Quote.0.95%
INTEL CORPORATION 35.45 Real-time Estimate Quote.-0.59%
NIKE, INC. 113.72 Real-time Estimate Quote.-0.66%
CISCO SYSTEMS, INC. 45.01 Delayed Quote.-0.82%
WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE) 107.225 Real-time Estimate Quote.-0.83%
THE COCA-COLA COMPANY 63.08 Real-time Estimate Quote.-0.93%
Heatmap :