DJIA Falls 0.13% This Week to 32803.47 -- Data Talk

The Dow Jones Industrial Average is down 41.66 points or 0.13% this week to 32803.47
--Largest one-week point and percentage decline since the week ending July 15, 2022
--Snaps a two-week winning streak
--Today it is up 76.65 points or 0.23%
--Up two of the past three trading days
--Off 10.86% from its record close of 36799.65 hit Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022
--Up 76.44% from its 2020 bear market low of 18591.93 hit Monday, March 23, 2020
--Up 19.37% from the Election Day close of 27480.03 on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020
--Up 5.18% from the Inauguration Day close of 31188.38 on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021
--Off 10.86% from its 52-week high of 36799.65 hit Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022
--Up 9.75% from its 52-week low of 29888.78 hit Friday, June 17, 2022
--Down 6.83% from 52 weeks ago
--Off 10.86% from its 2022 closing high of 36799.65 hit Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022
--Up 9.75% from its 2022 closing low of 29888.78 hit Friday, June 17, 2022
--Year-to-date it is down 3534.83 points or 9.73%
Data based on preliminary market closing values
Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
08-05-22 1632ET