DJIA Falls 0.13% This Week to 32803.47 -- Data Talk

The Dow Jones Industrial Average is down 41.66 points or 0.13% this week to 32803.47

--Largest one-week point and percentage decline since the week ending July 15, 2022

--Snaps a two-week winning streak

--Today it is up 76.65 points or 0.23%

--Up two of the past three trading days

--Off 10.86% from its record close of 36799.65 hit Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022

--Up 76.44% from its 2020 bear market low of 18591.93 hit Monday, March 23, 2020

--Up 19.37% from the Election Day close of 27480.03 on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020

--Up 5.18% from the Inauguration Day close of 31188.38 on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021

--Off 10.86% from its 52-week high of 36799.65 hit Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022

--Up 9.75% from its 52-week low of 29888.78 hit Friday, June 17, 2022

--Down 6.83% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 10.86% from its 2022 closing high of 36799.65 hit Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022

--Up 9.75% from its 2022 closing low of 29888.78 hit Friday, June 17, 2022

--Year-to-date it is down 3534.83 points or 9.73%

Data based on preliminary market closing values

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

08-05-22 1632ET