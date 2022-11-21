DJIA Falls 0.13% to 33700.28 -- Data Talk

The Dow Jones Industrial Average is down 45.41 points or 0.13% today to 33700.28

--Largest one-day point and percentage decline since Monday, Nov. 14, 2022

--Down three of the past four trading days

--Off 8.42% from its record close of 36799.65 hit Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022

--Up 22.64% from the Election Day close of 27480.03 on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020

--Up 8.05% from the Inauguration Day close of 31188.38 on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021

--Off 8.42% from its 52-week high of 36799.65 hit Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022

--Up 17.32% from its 52-week low of 28725.51 hit Friday, Sept. 30, 2022

--Down 5.39% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 8.42% from its 2022 closing high of 36799.65 hit Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022

--Up 17.32% from its 2022 closing low of 28725.51 hit Friday, Sept. 30, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 2.96%

--Year-to-date it is down 2638.02 points or 7.26%

Data based on preliminary market closing values

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-21-22 1630ET