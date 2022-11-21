Advanced search
    DJI   US2605661048

DOW JONES INDUSTRIAL

(DJI)
Real-time USA  -  04:20 2022-11-21 pm EST
33700.28 PTS   -0.13%
After hours
 0.00%
33700.28 PTS
04:31pDJIA Falls 0.13% to 33700.28 -- Data Talk
DJ
04:06pConsumers Seen Spending More This Holiday Weekend Despite High Inflation, Deloitte Survey Shows
MT
03:56pUS Economic Calendar for Tuesday
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesNews of the index componentsMarketScreener Strategies

DJIA Falls 0.13% to 33700.28 -- Data Talk

11/21/2022 | 04:31pm EST
The Dow Jones Industrial Average is down 45.41 points or 0.13% today to 33700.28


--Largest one-day point and percentage decline since Monday, Nov. 14, 2022

--Down three of the past four trading days

--Off 8.42% from its record close of 36799.65 hit Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022

--Up 22.64% from the Election Day close of 27480.03 on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020

--Up 8.05% from the Inauguration Day close of 31188.38 on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021

--Off 8.42% from its 52-week high of 36799.65 hit Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022

--Up 17.32% from its 52-week low of 28725.51 hit Friday, Sept. 30, 2022

--Down 5.39% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 8.42% from its 2022 closing high of 36799.65 hit Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022

--Up 17.32% from its 2022 closing low of 28725.51 hit Friday, Sept. 30, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 2.96%

--Year-to-date it is down 2638.02 points or 7.26%


Data based on preliminary market closing values


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-21-22 1630ET

Chart DOW JONES INDUSTRIAL
Duration : Period :
Dow Jones Industrial Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DOW JONES INDUSTRIAL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Rankings
WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE) 97.52 Real-time Estimate Quote.6.23%
WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE, INC. 40.59 Delayed Quote.2.11%
THE COCA-COLA COMPANY 62.07 Real-time Estimate Quote.1.52%
MERCK & CO., INC. 105.61 Delayed Quote.1.32%
PROCTER & GAMBLE COMPANY 144.38 Delayed Quote.1.27%
APPLE INC. 148.075 Real-time Estimate Quote.-2.13%
SALESFORCE.COM, INC. 144.85 Delayed Quote.-2.15%
CHEVRON CORPORATION 178.965 Real-time Estimate Quote.-2.20%
UNITEDHEALTH GROUP 517.19 Delayed Quote.-2.42%
INTEL CORPORATION 28.97 Real-time Estimate Quote.-3.01%