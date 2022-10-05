DJIA Falls 0.14% to 30273.87 -- Data Talk

The Dow Jones Industrial Average is down 42.45 points or 0.14% today to 30273.87

--Snaps a two-trading-day winning streak

--Down 11 of the past 15 trading days

--Off 17.73% from its record close of 36799.65 hit Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022

--Up 10.17% from the Election Day close of 27480.03 on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020

--Off 2.93% from the Inauguration Day close of 31188.38 on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021

--Down 12.04% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 17.73% from its 2022 closing high of 36799.65 hit Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022

--Up 5.39% from its 2022 closing low of 28725.51 hit Friday, Sept. 30, 2022

--Year-to-date it is down 6064.43 points or 16.69%

Data based on preliminary market closing values

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

