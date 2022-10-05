Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Indexes
  3. United States
  4. USA
  5. Dow Jones Industrial
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DJI   US2605661048

DOW JONES INDUSTRIAL

(DJI)
Real-time USA  -  04:20 2022-10-05 pm EDT
30273.87 PTS   -0.14%
After hours
 0.00%
30273.87 PTS
04:52pUS ECONOMICS: Thursday's US Agenda
MT
04:45pUS Equity and Treasury Closing Levels for Wednesday
MT
04:34pDJIA Falls 0.14% to 30273.87 -- Data Talk
DJ
Summary 
Summary

DJIA Falls 0.14% to 30273.87 -- Data Talk

10/05/2022 | 04:34pm EDT
The Dow Jones Industrial Average is down 42.45 points or 0.14% today to 30273.87


--Snaps a two-trading-day winning streak

--Down 11 of the past 15 trading days

--Off 17.73% from its record close of 36799.65 hit Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022

--Up 10.17% from the Election Day close of 27480.03 on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020

--Off 2.93% from the Inauguration Day close of 31188.38 on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021

--Off 17.73% from its 52-week high of 36799.65 hit Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022

--Up 5.39% from its 52-week low of 28725.51 hit Friday, Sept. 30, 2022

--Down 12.04% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 17.73% from its 2022 closing high of 36799.65 hit Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022

--Up 5.39% from its 2022 closing low of 28725.51 hit Friday, Sept. 30, 2022

--Year-to-date it is down 6064.43 points or 16.69%


Data based on preliminary market closing values


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-05-22 1633ET

Technical analysis trends DOW JONES INDUSTRIAL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Rankings DOW JONES INDUSTRIAL
UNITEDHEALTH GROUP 527.07 Delayed Quote.0.75%
NIKE, INC. 89.255 Real-time Estimate Quote.0.69%
CHEVRON CORPORATION 158.53 Delayed Quote.0.57%
VISA, INC. 186.335 Real-time Estimate Quote.0.37%
AMGEN INC. 233.82 Delayed Quote.0.34%
THE BOEING COMPANY 132.11 Delayed Quote.-1.05%
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO. 110.39 Delayed Quote.-1.23%
WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE) 100 Real-time Estimate Quote.-1.42%
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC. 309 Delayed Quote.-1.86%
WALMART INC. 130.525 Real-time Estimate Quote.-2.77%
