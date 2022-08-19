Log in
    DJI   US2605661048

DOW JONES INDUSTRIAL

(DJI)
Real-time USA  -  04:20 2022-08-19 pm EDT
33706.74 PTS   -0.86%
After hours
 0.00%
33706.74 PTS
04:43pS&P 500 Posts 1.2% Weekly Loss Amid Mixed Retail Earnings, Fed Rate Concerns; Communication Services Lead Drop
MT
04:30pDJIA Falls 0.16% This Week to 33706.74 -- Data Talk
DJ
04:30pUS Oil Rig Count Flat This Week, Baker Hughes Says
MT
Most relevantAll NewsOther languagesNews of the index componentsMarketScreener Strategies

DJIA Falls 0.16% This Week to 33706.74 -- Data Talk

08/19/2022 | 04:30pm EDT
The Dow Jones Industrial Average is down 54.31 points or 0.16% this week to 33706.74


--Largest one-week point and percentage decline since the week ending July 1, 2022

--Down two of the past three weeks

--Today it is down 292.30 points or 0.86%

--Largest one-day point and percentage decline since Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022

--Down two of the past three trading days

--Off 8.40% from its record close of 36799.65 hit Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022

--Up 81.30% from its 2020 bear market low of 18591.93 hit Monday, March 23, 2020

--Up 22.66% from the Election Day close of 27480.03 on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020

--Up 8.07% from the Inauguration Day close of 31188.38 on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021

--Lowest closing value since Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022

--Off 8.40% from its 52-week high of 36799.65 hit Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022

--Up 12.77% from its 52-week low of 29888.78 hit Friday, June 17, 2022

--Down 4.02% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 8.40% from its 2022 closing high of 36799.65 hit Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022

--Up 12.77% from its 2022 closing low of 29888.78 hit Friday, June 17, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 2.62%

--Year-to-date it is down 2631.56 points or 7.24%


Data based on preliminary market closing values


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-19-22 1629ET

All news about DOW JONES INDUSTRIAL
04:43pS&P 500 Posts 1.2% Weekly Loss Amid Mixed Retail Earnings, Fed Rate Concerns; Communica..
MT
04:30pDJIA Falls 0.16% This Week to 33706.74 -- Data Talk
DJ
04:30pUS Oil Rig Count Flat This Week, Baker Hughes Says
MT
04:26pUS Stocks End Friday Lower as Rate Hike Concerns Resurface Following St. Louis Fed Chie..
MT
03:10pTop Cryptocurrencies Dive; Bitcoin Slides to $21,000 Level
MT
02:37pDaily Roundup of Key US Economic Data for August 19
MT
02:24pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Summer rebound in U.S. stocks gains fans among chart-watching..
RE
01:54pTop Midday Decliners
MT
01:30pTop Midday Gainers
MT
01:18pMIDDAY REPORT : US Stocks Drop While Treasury Yields Rise; Bullard Reportedly Favors Conti..
MT
More news
News of the index components DOW JONES INDUSTRIAL
04:39pINSIDER SELL : Salesforce
MT
04:33pAPPLE INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Amendments to Articles of Inc. or ..
AQ
04:06pVisa Inc. to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences
BU
03:34pDon't dawdle with latest iPhone update. Here's why and how
AQ
01:34pWalmart Reportedly Expands Abortion Coverage for Employees
MT
01:01pD23 Expo to Kick off With Epic Opening Ceremony That Includes Disney Legends Awards
BU
11:43aINSIDER SELL : Procter & Gamble
MT
More news
Chart DOW JONES INDUSTRIAL
Dow Jones Industrial Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends DOW JONES INDUSTRIAL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Rankings DOW JONES INDUSTRIAL
JOHNSON & JOHNSON 169.325 Real-time Estimate Quote.1.53%
WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE, INC. 38.665 Real-time Estimate Quote.1.11%
MERCK & CO., INC. 92.08 Delayed Quote.0.74%
UNITEDHEALTH GROUP 548.32 Delayed Quote.0.57%
AMGEN INC. 250.86 Delayed Quote.0.46%
APPLE INC. 171.28 Real-time Estimate Quote.-1.65%
CHEVRON CORPORATION 155.5 Real-time Estimate Quote.-2.21%
INTEL CORPORATION 35.365 Real-time Estimate Quote.-2.31%
WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE) 119.725 Real-time Estimate Quote.-2.40%
THE BOEING COMPANY 161 Real-time Estimate Quote.-4.56%
Heatmap :