DJIA Falls 0.16% This Week to 33706.74 -- Data Talk

The Dow Jones Industrial Average is down 54.31 points or 0.16% this week to 33706.74

--Largest one-week point and percentage decline since the week ending July 1, 2022

--Down two of the past three weeks

--Today it is down 292.30 points or 0.86%

--Largest one-day point and percentage decline since Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022

--Down two of the past three trading days

--Off 8.40% from its record close of 36799.65 hit Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022

--Up 81.30% from its 2020 bear market low of 18591.93 hit Monday, March 23, 2020

--Up 22.66% from the Election Day close of 27480.03 on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020

--Up 8.07% from the Inauguration Day close of 31188.38 on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021

--Lowest closing value since Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022

--Down 4.02% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 8.40% from its 2022 closing high of 36799.65 hit Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022

--Up 12.77% from its 2022 closing low of 29888.78 hit Friday, June 17, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 2.62%

--Year-to-date it is down 2631.56 points or 7.24%

Data based on preliminary market closing values

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

