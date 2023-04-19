Advanced search
    DJI   US2605661048

DOW JONES INDUSTRIAL

(DJI)
Real-time USA  -  04:20:01 2023-04-19 pm EDT
33897.01 PTS   -0.23%
After hours
 0.00%
33897.01 PTS
04:33pDJIA Falls 0.23% to 33897.01 -- Data Talk
DJ
04:29pAppetite for Equities Mixed as More Earnings Pour In
MT
04:28pDow dips, S&P 500 stable after medtech gains, Netflix drag
RE
DJIA Falls 0.23% to 33897.01 -- Data Talk

04/19/2023 | 04:33pm EDT
The Dow Jones Industrial Average is down 79.62 points or 0.23% today to 33897.01


--Down for two consecutive trading days

--Down 90.17 points or 0.27% over the last two trading days

--Largest two-day point and percentage decline since Wednesday, April 5, 2023

--Down three of the past four trading days

--Off 7.89% from its record close of 36799.65 hit Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022

--Up 23.35% from the Election Day close of 27480.03 on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020

--Up 8.68% from the Inauguration Day close of 31188.38 on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021

--Off 3.59% from its 52-week high of 35160.79 hit Wednesday, April 20, 2022

--Up 18.00% from its 52-week low of 28725.51 hit Friday, Sept. 30, 2022

--Down 3.59% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 1.18% from its 2023 closing high of 34302.61 hit Friday, Jan. 13, 2023

--Up 6.53% from its 2023 closing low of 31819.14 hit Monday, March 13, 2023

--Month-to-date it is up 1.87%

--Year-to-date it is up 749.76 points or 2.26%


Data based on preliminary market closing values


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-19-23 1632ET

Heatmap : ETF components SPDR
