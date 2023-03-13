DJIA Falls 0.28% to 31819.14 -- Data Talk

The Dow Jones Industrial Average is down 90.50 points or 0.28% today to 31819.14

--Down for five consecutive trading days

--Down 1612.30 points or 4.82% over the last five trading days

--Largest five-day point decline since Monday, Sept. 26, 2022

--Largest five-day percentage decline since Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022

--Longest losing streak since Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022, when the market fell for six straight trading days

--Off 13.53% from its record close of 36799.65 hit Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022

--Up 15.79% from the Election Day close of 27480.03 on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020

--Up 2.02% from the Inauguration Day close of 31188.38 on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021

--Lowest closing value since Monday, Oct. 24, 2022

--Off 9.85% from its 52-week high of 35294.19 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Up 10.77% from its 52-week low of 28725.51 hit Friday, Sept. 30, 2022

--Down 3.42% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 7.24% from its 2023 closing high of 34302.61 hit Friday, Jan. 13, 2023

--Month-to-date it is down 2.56%

--Year-to-date it is down 1328.11 points or 4.01%

Data based on preliminary market closing values

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-13-23 1632ET