  1. Homepage
  2. Indexes
  3. United States
  4. USA
  5. Dow Jones Industrial
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DJI   US2605661048

DOW JONES INDUSTRIAL

(DJI)
Real-time USA  -  04:20:01 2023-03-13 pm EDT
31819.14 PTS   -0.28%
After hours
+0.21%
31885.63 PTS
04:33pGrowing Concerns Over Banking Sector Health Drag Equity Markets Lower
MT
04:33pDJIA Falls 0.28% to 31819.14 -- Data Talk
DJ
04:24pAnalysis-The one pound rescue: inside the rush to save Silicon Valley Bank UK
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
Most relevantAll NewsOther languagesNews of the index componentsMarketScreener Strategies

DJIA Falls 0.28% to 31819.14 -- Data Talk

03/13/2023 | 04:33pm EDT
The Dow Jones Industrial Average is down 90.50 points or 0.28% today to 31819.14


--Down for five consecutive trading days

--Down 1612.30 points or 4.82% over the last five trading days

--Largest five-day point decline since Monday, Sept. 26, 2022

--Largest five-day percentage decline since Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022

--Longest losing streak since Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022, when the market fell for six straight trading days

--Off 13.53% from its record close of 36799.65 hit Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022

--Up 15.79% from the Election Day close of 27480.03 on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020

--Up 2.02% from the Inauguration Day close of 31188.38 on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021

--Lowest closing value since Monday, Oct. 24, 2022

--Off 9.85% from its 52-week high of 35294.19 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Up 10.77% from its 52-week low of 28725.51 hit Friday, Sept. 30, 2022

--Down 3.42% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 7.24% from its 2023 closing high of 34302.61 hit Friday, Jan. 13, 2023

--Month-to-date it is down 2.56%

--Year-to-date it is down 1328.11 points or 4.01%


Data based on preliminary market closing values


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-13-23 1632ET

All news about DOW JONES INDUSTRIAL
04:33pGrowing Concerns Over Banking Sector Health Drag Equity Markets Lower
MT
04:33pDJIA Falls 0.28% to 31819.14 -- Data Talk
DJ
04:24pAnalysis-The one pound rescue: inside the rush to save Silicon Valley Bank UK
RE
04:00pSliding bank shares drag Wall Street in choppy trade
RE
03:58pNY Fed Inflation Survey, Growing Bets of Less Aggressive Rate Hike Drive Equities Highe..
MT
03:58pTop Cryptocurrencies Surge as Investors Consider US Regulatory Action to Minimize Bank ..
MT
03:58pShort-Term Inflation Seen Easing, NY Fed Survey Shows Ahead of CPI Report
MT
03:11pConforming Mortgage Demand Wanes as Borrowers Shift to Fixed-Rate Alternatives, Black K..
MT
03:02pBank shares plunge on contagion fears; precious metals rally
RE
02:56pWall St rises in choppy trade as markets weigh rate hike pause, bank contagion risks
RE
News of the index components DOW JONES INDUSTRIAL
04:20pNike, Inc. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Termination of a Material Definit..
AQ
03:59pBoeing Reportedly to Sell About 80 Dreamliners to Two Saudi Airlines
MT
03:39pCourt revives Apple, Google challenge to U.S. patent-review policy
RE
03:12pRiyadh Air Reportedly Expected to Purchase 39 Boeing Dreamliners
MT
02:00pTranscript : Amgen Inc. Presents at Oppenheimer 33rd Annual Healthcare Confer..
CI
01:43pTaiwan's Eva Airways Reportedly Plans to Purchase Five Boeing 787s
MT
01:38pNike Q3 EPS May Beat Estimates, Morgan Stanley Says; Store Closures in China, High Inve..
MT
Chart DOW JONES INDUSTRIAL
Technical analysis trends DOW JONES INDUSTRIAL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Rankings
MICROSOFT CORPORATION 255.95 Real-time Estimate Quote.2.96%
AMGEN INC. 233.18 Delayed Quote.2.33%
JOHNSON & JOHNSON 154.64 Real-time Estimate Quote.2.00%
THE COCA-COLA COMPANY 60.325 Real-time Estimate Quote.1.88%
APPLE INC. 150.575 Real-time Estimate Quote.1.40%
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO. 131.085 Real-time Estimate Quote.-1.92%
THE TRAVELERS COMPANIES 172.22 Delayed Quote.-1.97%
DOW INC. 52.4 Delayed Quote.-2.75%
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC. 315.51 Delayed Quote.-3.71%
AMERICAN EXPRESS COMPANY 157.63 Delayed Quote.-4.87%
Heatmap : ETF components iShares