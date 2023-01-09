DJIA Falls 0.34% to 33517.65 -- Data Talk

The Dow Jones Industrial Average is down 112.96 points or 0.34% today to 33517.65

--Down four of the past six trading days

--Off 8.92% from its record close of 36799.65 hit Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022

--Up 21.97% from the Election Day close of 27480.03 on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020

--Up 7.47% from the Inauguration Day close of 31188.38 on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021

--Off 7.64% from its 52-week high of 36290.32 hit Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022

--Up 16.68% from its 52-week low of 28725.51 hit Friday, Sept. 30, 2022

--Down 7.07% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 0.34% from its 2023 closing high of 33630.61 hit Friday, Jan. 6, 2023

--Up 1.78% from its 2023 closing low of 32930.08 hit Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023

--Month-to-date it is up 1.12%

--Year-to-date it is up 370.40 points or 1.12%

Data based on preliminary market closing values

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-09-23 1632ET