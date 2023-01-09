Advanced search
    DJI   US2605661048

DOW JONES INDUSTRIAL

(DJI)
Real-time USA  -  04:20 2023-01-09 pm EST
33517.65 PTS   -0.34%
After hours
 0.00%
33517.65 PTS
Global Used Smartphone Shipments Likely Rose by Double Digit in 2022, IDC Says
MT
DJIA Falls 0.34% to 33517.65 -- Data Talk
DJ
Equity Markets Slip Broadly Despite Encouraging NY Fed Inflation Survey
MT
DJIA Falls 0.34% to 33517.65 -- Data Talk

01/09/2023 | 04:33pm EST
The Dow Jones Industrial Average is down 112.96 points or 0.34% today to 33517.65


--Down four of the past six trading days

--Off 8.92% from its record close of 36799.65 hit Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022

--Up 21.97% from the Election Day close of 27480.03 on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020

--Up 7.47% from the Inauguration Day close of 31188.38 on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021

--Off 7.64% from its 52-week high of 36290.32 hit Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022

--Up 16.68% from its 52-week low of 28725.51 hit Friday, Sept. 30, 2022

--Down 7.07% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 0.34% from its 2023 closing high of 33630.61 hit Friday, Jan. 6, 2023

--Up 1.78% from its 2023 closing low of 32930.08 hit Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023

--Month-to-date it is up 1.12%

--Year-to-date it is up 370.40 points or 1.12%


Data based on preliminary market closing values


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-09-23 1632ET

Global Used Smartphone Shipments Likely Rose by Double Digit in 2022, IDC Says
DJIA Falls 0.34% to 33517.65 -- Data Talk
Equity Markets Slip Broadly Despite Encouraging NY Fed Inflation Survey
Global stocks close in on 4-week highs, oil rises on hopes of 'soft landing'
S&P 500 near flat as investors weigh likelihood of less aggressive rate hikes
NY Fed Inflation Survey Helps Drive Equities Higher
Homebuyer Sentiment Modestly Improves in December, Fannie Mae Says
S&P 500, Nasdaq rise as investors bet on less aggressive rate hikes
Short-Term Inflation Outlook Falls to Lowest Level Since July 2021, NY Fed Survey Shows
Bets Favoring Slowdown in Interest-Rate Hikes Lift Risk Appetite for US Equities
Global Used Smartphone Shipments Likely Rose by Double Digit in 2022, IDC Says
MT
Insider Sell: Nike
MT
Apple to drop key Broadcom chip in 2025 for in-house design - Bloomberg News
RE
Verizon Responds : Keeping customers connected as severe weather hits California
GL
Apple Plans To Drop Key Broadcom Chip To Use In-House Design- Bloomberg News
RE
Global Online Sales Top $1.14T During 2022 Holiday Season, Salesforce Data Reveals
PR
Chevron, Hyzon Motors, Raven SR Collaborate to Produce Hydrogen From Green Waste
DJ
Chart DOW JONES INDUSTRIAL
Dow Jones Industrial Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends DOW JONES INDUSTRIAL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
SALESFORCE.COM, INC. 148.545 Real-time Estimate Quote.5.72%
INTEL CORPORATION 29.34 Real-time Estimate Quote.2.12%
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC. 355 Real-time Estimate Quote.1.99%
DOW INC. 55.845 Real-time Estimate Quote.1.50%
THE HOME DEPOT, INC. 322.185 Real-time Estimate Quote.1.47%
JOHNSON & JOHNSON 177.625 Real-time Estimate Quote.-1.46%
AMGEN INC. 270.12 Delayed Quote.-1.85%
BOEING 208.67 Real-time Estimate Quote.-2.03%
THE TRAVELERS COMPANIES 189.12 Delayed Quote.-2.45%
MERCK & CO., INC. 110.475 Real-time Estimate Quote.-3.80%
Heatmap : ETF components SPDR