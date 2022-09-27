Advanced search
    DJI   US2605661048

DOW JONES INDUSTRIAL

(DJI)
Real-time USA  -  04:20 2022-09-27 pm EDT
29134.99 PTS   -0.43%
After hours
 0.00%
29134.99 PTS
04:34pDJIA Falls 0.43% to 29134.99 -- Data Talk
DJ
04:22pUS Stocks End Mixed Tuesday After Hitting Fresh 2022 Lows
MT
04:01pUS Stocks Closing Mixed After Hitting Fresh 2022 Lows
MT
DJIA Falls 0.43% to 29134.99 -- Data Talk

09/27/2022 | 04:34pm EDT
The Dow Jones Industrial Average is down 125.82 points or 0.43% today to 29134.99


--Down for six consecutive trading days

--Down 1884.69 points or 6.08% over the last six trading days

--Largest six-day point decline since Friday, Sept. 2, 2022

--Largest six-day percentage decline since Friday, June 17, 2022

--Longest losing streak since Thursday, May 12, 2022 when the market fell for six straight trading days

--Down eight of the past nine trading days

--Off 20.83% from its record close of 36799.65 hit Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022

--Up 6.02% from the Election Day close of 27480.03 on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020

--Off 6.58% from the Inauguration Day close of 31188.38 on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021

--A new 52-week low

--Lowest closing value since Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020

--Off 20.83% from its 52-week high of 36799.65 hit Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022

--Down 15.06% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 20.83% from its 2022 closing high of 36799.65 hit Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 7.54%

--Year-to-date it is down 7203.31 points or 19.82%


Data based on preliminary market closing values


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-27-22 1633ET

DJIA Falls 0.43% to 29134.99 -- Data Talk
DJ
US Stocks End Mixed Tuesday After Hitting Fresh 2022 Lows
MT
US Stocks Closing Mixed After Hitting Fresh 2022 Lows
MT
Mid-Atlantic Manufacturing Activity Improves More Than Expected in September
MT
US ECONOMICS: August Pending Home Sales Expected to Decline to 27-Month Low
MT
Top Cryptocurrencies Drop; Bitcoin Holds Above $19,000
MT
Top Midday Decliners
MT
Daily Roundup of Key US Economic Data for Sept. 27
MT
Consumer Confidence Rises Above Expectations in September as Inflation Concerns Ease
MT
Top Midday Gainers
MT
Insider Sell: Salesforce
MT
Verizon Presents Fantasy Flashback : This Week's Most Reliable Players in Partnership with..
GL
Disney to Close Florida Theme Parks Wednesday and Thursday Ahead of Hurricane Ian Landf..
MT
Intel Launches New Processor Family; Shares Dip
MT
Intel expands developer cloud to enable customers to try out new chips
RE
Intel Launches 13th Gen Intel Core Processor Family Alongside New Intel Unison Solution
BU
Intel Equips Developers to Solve Challenges of Today and Tomorrow
BU
Technical analysis trends DOW JONES INDUSTRIAL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Rankings DOW JONES INDUSTRIAL
SALESFORCE.COM, INC. 148.89 Delayed Quote.1.76%
DOW INC. 43.79 Delayed Quote.0.92%
THE HOME DEPOT, INC. 268.69 Delayed Quote.0.79%
APPLE INC. 151.695 Real-time Estimate Quote.0.61%
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION 122.655 Real-time Estimate Quote.0.53%
WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE) 97 Real-time Estimate Quote.-1.14%
VISA, INC. 178.5 Real-time Estimate Quote.-1.16%
MCDONALD'S CORPORATION 238.42 Real-time Estimate Quote.-2.19%
THE COCA-COLA COMPANY 56.395 Real-time Estimate Quote.-2.55%
PROCTER & GAMBLE COMPANY 131.98 Delayed Quote.-2.75%
Heatmap :