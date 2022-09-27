DJIA Falls 0.43% to 29134.99 -- Data Talk

The Dow Jones Industrial Average is down 125.82 points or 0.43% today to 29134.99

--Down for six consecutive trading days

--Down 1884.69 points or 6.08% over the last six trading days

--Largest six-day point decline since Friday, Sept. 2, 2022

--Largest six-day percentage decline since Friday, June 17, 2022

--Longest losing streak since Thursday, May 12, 2022 when the market fell for six straight trading days

--Down eight of the past nine trading days

--Off 20.83% from its record close of 36799.65 hit Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022

--Up 6.02% from the Election Day close of 27480.03 on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020

--Off 6.58% from the Inauguration Day close of 31188.38 on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021

--A new 52-week low

--Lowest closing value since Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020

--Off 20.83% from its 52-week high of 36799.65 hit Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022

--Down 15.06% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 20.83% from its 2022 closing high of 36799.65 hit Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 7.54%

--Year-to-date it is down 7203.31 points or 19.82%

Data based on preliminary market closing values

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

