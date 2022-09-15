Advanced search
    DJI   US2605661048

DOW JONES INDUSTRIAL

(DJI)
Real-time USA  -  21:20 15/09/2022 BST
30961.82 PTS   -0.56%
After hours
 0.00%
30961.82 PTS
09:37pUS Securities Held Outright by Fed Rise as of Sept. 14 Compared with Previous Week Due to MBS Holdings
MT
09:32pUS Securities Held Outright by Federal Reserve Rise by $5.51 Billion as of Sept. 14 from Previous Wednesday
MT
09:29pDJIA Falls 0.56% to 30961.82 -- Data Talk
DJ
Summary 
Summary

DJIA Falls 0.56% to 30961.82 -- Data Talk

09/15/2022 | 09:29pm BST
The Dow Jones Industrial Average is down 173.27 points or 0.56% today to 30961.82


--Down two of the past three trading days

--Off 15.86% from its record close of 36799.65 hit Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022

--Up 66.53% from its 2020 bear market low of 18591.93 hit Monday, March 23, 2020

--Up 12.67% from the Election Day close of 27480.03 on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020

--Off 0.73% from the Inauguration Day close of 31188.38 on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021

--Lowest closing value since Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Off 15.86% from its 52-week high of 36799.65 hit Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022

--Up 3.59% from its 52-week low of 29888.78 hit Friday, June 17, 2022

--Down 10.90% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 15.86% from its 2022 closing high of 36799.65 hit Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022

--Up 3.59% from its 2022 closing low of 29888.78 hit Friday, June 17, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 1.74%

--Year-to-date it is down 5376.48 points or 14.80%


Data based on preliminary market closing values


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-15-22 1628ET

Technical analysis trends DOW JONES INDUSTRIAL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Rankings DOW JONES INDUSTRIAL
