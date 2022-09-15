DJIA Falls 0.56% to 30961.82 -- Data Talk

The Dow Jones Industrial Average is down 173.27 points or 0.56% today to 30961.82

--Down two of the past three trading days

--Off 15.86% from its record close of 36799.65 hit Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022

--Up 66.53% from its 2020 bear market low of 18591.93 hit Monday, March 23, 2020

--Up 12.67% from the Election Day close of 27480.03 on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020

--Off 0.73% from the Inauguration Day close of 31188.38 on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021

--Lowest closing value since Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Off 15.86% from its 52-week high of 36799.65 hit Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022

--Up 3.59% from its 52-week low of 29888.78 hit Friday, June 17, 2022

--Down 10.90% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 15.86% from its 2022 closing high of 36799.65 hit Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022

--Up 3.59% from its 2022 closing low of 29888.78 hit Friday, June 17, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 1.74%

--Year-to-date it is down 5376.48 points or 14.80%

Data based on preliminary market closing values

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-15-22 1628ET