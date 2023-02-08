DJIA Falls 0.61% to 33949.01 -- Data Talk

The Dow Jones Industrial Average is down 207.68 points or 0.61% today to 33949.01
--Largest one-day point and percentage decline since Monday, Jan. 30, 2023
--Down four of the past five trading days
--Off 7.75% from its record close of 36799.65 hit Tuesday, Jan 4, 2022
--Up 23.54% from the Election Day close of 27480.03 on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020
--Up 8.85% from the Inauguration Day close of 31188.38 on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021
--Off 5.09% from its 52-week high of 35768.06 hit Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022
--Up 18.18% from its 52-week low of 28725.51 hit Friday, Sept. 30, 2022
--Down 5.09% from 52 weeks ago
--Off 1.03% from its 2023 closing high of 34302.61 hit Friday, Jan. 13, 2023
--Up 3.09% from its 2023 closing low of 32930.08 hit Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023
--Month-to-date it is down 0.40%
--Year-to-date it is up 801.76 points or 2.42%
Data based on preliminary market closing values
Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
02-08-23 1632ET