DJIA Falls 1.02% to 32930.08 -- Data Talk

The Dow Jones Industrial Average is down 339.69 points or 1.02% today to 32930.08

--Largest one-day point and percentage decline since Wednesday, Dec 28, 2022

--Down three of the past four trading days

--Off 10.52% from its record close of 36799.65 hit Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022

--Up 19.83% from the Election Day close of 27480.03 on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020

--Up 5.58% from the Inauguration Day close of 31188.38 on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021

--Lowest closing value since Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022

--Off 9.26% from its 52-week high of 36290.32 hit Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022

--Up 14.64% from its 52-week low of 28725.51 hit Friday, Sept. 30, 2022

--Down 9.12% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 1.02% from its 2023 closing high of 33269.77 hit Wednesday, Jan 4, 2023

--Year-to-date it is down 217.17 points or 0.66%

Data based on preliminary market closing values

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-05-23 1633ET