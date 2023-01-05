DJIA Falls 1.02% to 32930.08 -- Data Talk

The Dow Jones Industrial Average is down 339.69 points or 1.02% today to 32930.08
--Largest one-day point and percentage decline since Wednesday, Dec 28, 2022
--Down three of the past four trading days
--Off 10.52% from its record close of 36799.65 hit Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022
--Up 19.83% from the Election Day close of 27480.03 on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020
--Up 5.58% from the Inauguration Day close of 31188.38 on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021
--Lowest closing value since Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022
--Off 9.26% from its 52-week high of 36290.32 hit Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022
--Up 14.64% from its 52-week low of 28725.51 hit Friday, Sept. 30, 2022
--Down 9.12% from 52 weeks ago
--Off 1.02% from its 2023 closing high of 33269.77 hit Wednesday, Jan 4, 2023
--Year-to-date it is down 217.17 points or 0.66%
Data based on preliminary market closing values
Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet
