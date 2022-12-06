Advanced search
    DJI   US2605661048

DOW JONES INDUSTRIAL

(DJI)
Real-time USA  -  04:20 2022-12-06 pm EST
33596.34 PTS   -1.03%
After hours
 0.00%
33596.34 PTS
Summary 
Summary

DJIA Falls 1.03% to 33596.34 -- Data Talk

12/06/2022 | 04:32pm EST
The Dow Jones Industrial Average is down 350.76 points or 1.03% today to 33596.34


--Down for two consecutive trading days

--Down 833.54 points or 2.42% over the last two trading days

--Largest two-day point and percentage decline since Friday, Oct. 7, 2022

--Down three of the past four trading days

--Off 8.70% from its record close of 36799.65 hit Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022

--Up 22.26% from the Election Day close of 27480.03 on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020

--Up 7.72% from the Inauguration Day close of 31188.38 on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021

--Lowest closing value since Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022

--Off 8.70% from its 52-week high of 36799.65 hit Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022

--Up 16.96% from its 52-week low of 28725.51 hit Friday, Sept. 30, 2022

--Down 5.94% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 8.70% from its 2022 closing high of 36799.65 hit Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022

--Up 16.96% from its 2022 closing low of 28725.51 hit Friday, Sept. 30, 2022

--Year-to-date it is down 2741.96 points or 7.55%


Data based on preliminary market closing values


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-06-22 1631ET

Chart DOW JONES INDUSTRIAL
Duration : Period :
Dow Jones Industrial Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DOW JONES INDUSTRIAL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Rankings
