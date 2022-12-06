DJIA Falls 1.03% to 33596.34 -- Data Talk

The Dow Jones Industrial Average is down 350.76 points or 1.03% today to 33596.34

--Down for two consecutive trading days

--Down 833.54 points or 2.42% over the last two trading days

--Largest two-day point and percentage decline since Friday, Oct. 7, 2022

--Down three of the past four trading days

--Off 8.70% from its record close of 36799.65 hit Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022

--Up 22.26% from the Election Day close of 27480.03 on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020

--Up 7.72% from the Inauguration Day close of 31188.38 on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021

--Lowest closing value since Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022

--Off 8.70% from its 52-week high of 36799.65 hit Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022

--Up 16.96% from its 52-week low of 28725.51 hit Friday, Sept. 30, 2022

--Down 5.94% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 8.70% from its 2022 closing high of 36799.65 hit Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022

--Up 16.96% from its 2022 closing low of 28725.51 hit Friday, Sept. 30, 2022

--Year-to-date it is down 2741.96 points or 7.55%

Data based on preliminary market closing values

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-06-22 1631ET