    DJI   US2605661048

DOW JONES INDUSTRIAL

(DJI)
Real-time USA  -  04:20 2022-12-22 pm EST
33027.49 PTS   -1.05%
After hours
 0.00%
33027.49 PTS
04:34pWall Street tumbles on rate, recession worries, bleak chipmaker outlook
RE
04:33pUS Senate Passes $1.7 Trillion Government Spending Bill
MT
04:30pDJIA Falls 1.05% to 33027.49 -- Data Talk
DJ
DJIA Falls 1.05% to 33027.49 -- Data Talk

12/22/2022 | 04:30pm EST
The Dow Jones Industrial Average is down 348.99 points or 1.05% today to 33027.49


--Largest one-day point and percentage decline since Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022

--Snaps a two-trading-day winning streak

--Down five of the past seven trading days

--Off 10.25% from its record close of 36799.65 hit Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022

--Up 20.19% from the Election Day close of 27480.03 on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020

--Up 5.90% from the Inauguration Day close of 31188.38 on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021

--Off 10.25% from its 52-week high of 36799.65 hit Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022

--Up 14.98% from its 52-week low of 28725.51 hit Friday, Sept. 30, 2022

--Down 8.13% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 10.25% from its 2022 closing high of 36799.65 hit Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022

--Up 14.98% from its 2022 closing low of 28725.51 hit Friday, Sept. 30, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 4.52%

--Year-to-date it is down 3310.81 points or 9.11%


Data based on preliminary market closing values


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-22-22 1629ET

All news about DOW JONES INDUSTRIAL
04:34pWall Street tumbles on rate, recession worries, bleak chipmaker outlook
RE
04:33pUS Senate Passes $1.7 Trillion Government Spending Bill
MT
04:30pDJIA Falls 1.05% to 33027.49 -- Data Talk
DJ
04:30pBullish Jobless Claims, Economic Growth Reports Weigh on Equities
MT
04:27pWall Street ends sharply lower, dollar gains on hawkish policy fears
RE
04:01pWall Street tumbles on rate, recession worries, bleak chipmaker outlook
RE
03:52pBullish Jobless Claims, Economic Growth Report Drives Equities Lower
MT
03:49pHome Sales Post Largest Slump on Record Amid High Rates, Redfin Says
MT
03:00pWall Street tumbles, dollar gains as strong data fuels rate hike fears
RE
02:29pWall Street dives amid Fed rate hike worries, chipmaker woes
RE
More news
News of the index components DOW JONES INDUSTRIAL
04:34pJohnson & Johnson : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Completion of Acquisition ..
AQ
03:47pFitch to Withdraw Microsoft's Ratings on Jan. 22 for Commercial Reasons
MT
03:23pBoeing Restarts 777-9 Testing Program Following Issue With GE Aerospace's Engine
MT
02:20pBoeing Resumes 777-9 Flight Testing After Recent GE9x Engine Issue
MT
02:03pBoeing Co : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and Exhibits (..
AQ
12:46pBOEING CO : JP Morgan reiterates its Buy rating
MD
12:23pBOEING CO : Credit Suisse maintains a Sell rating
MD
More news
Technical analysis trends DOW JONES INDUSTRIAL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Rankings
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS 38.21 Real-time Estimate Quote.1.14%
NIKE, INC. 116.71 Delayed Quote.0.80%
WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE, INC. 38.63 Real-time Estimate Quote.0.08%
PROCTER & GAMBLE COMPANY 148.6 Real-time Estimate Quote.-2.13%
SALESFORCE.COM, INC. 127.5 Real-time Estimate Quote.-2.15%
APPLE INC. 132.17 Real-time Estimate Quote.-2.42%
INTEL CORPORATION 25.965 Real-time Estimate Quote.-3.22%
BOEING 188.445 Real-time Estimate Quote.-3.85%
Heatmap : ETF components Nomura