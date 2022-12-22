DJIA Falls 1.05% to 33027.49 -- Data Talk

The Dow Jones Industrial Average is down 348.99 points or 1.05% today to 33027.49
--Largest one-day point and percentage decline since Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022
--Snaps a two-trading-day winning streak
--Down five of the past seven trading days
--Off 10.25% from its record close of 36799.65 hit Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022
--Up 20.19% from the Election Day close of 27480.03 on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020
--Up 5.90% from the Inauguration Day close of 31188.38 on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021
--Off 10.25% from its 52-week high of 36799.65 hit Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022
--Up 14.98% from its 52-week low of 28725.51 hit Friday, Sept. 30, 2022
--Down 8.13% from 52 weeks ago
--Off 10.25% from its 2022 closing high of 36799.65 hit Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022
--Up 14.98% from its 2022 closing low of 28725.51 hit Friday, Sept. 30, 2022
--Month-to-date it is down 4.52%
--Year-to-date it is down 3310.81 points or 9.11%
Data based on preliminary market closing values
Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet
