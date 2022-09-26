DJIA Falls 1.11% to 29260.81 -- Data Talk

The Dow Jones Industrial Average is down 329.60 points or 1.11% today to 29260.81

--Entered bear market territory today

--Down for five consecutive trading days

--Down 1758.87 points or 5.67% over the last five trading days

--Largest five-day point and percentage decline since Thursday, June 16, 2022

--Longest losing streak since Thursday, July 14, 2022 when the market fell for five straight trading days

--Down seven of the past eight trading days

--Off 20.49% from its record close of 36799.65 hit Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022

--Up 6.48% from the Election Day close of 27480.03 on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020

--Off 6.18% from the Inauguration Day close of 31188.38 on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021

--A new 52-week low

--Lowest closing value since Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020

--Off 20.49% from its 52-week high of 36799.65 hit Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022

--Down 16.08% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 20.49% from its 2022 closing high of 36799.65 hit Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 7.14%

--Year-to-date it is down 7077.49 points or 19.48%

Data based on preliminary market closing values

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-26-22 1630ET