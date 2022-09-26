Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Indexes
  3. United States
  4. USA
  5. Dow Jones Industrial
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DJI   US2605661048

DOW JONES INDUSTRIAL

(DJI)
Real-time USA  -  04:20 2022-09-26 pm EDT
29260.81 PTS   -1.11%
After hours
 0.00%
29260.81 PTS
04:31pDJIA Falls 1.11% to 29260.81 -- Data Talk
DJ
04:22pThe Dow is in a bear market. What does that mean?
RE
04:04pTexas Manufacturing Activity Falls Deeper Into Negative Territory, Dallas Fed Says
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesNews of the index componentsMarketScreener Strategies

DJIA Falls 1.11% to 29260.81 -- Data Talk

09/26/2022 | 04:31pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The Dow Jones Industrial Average is down 329.60 points or 1.11% today to 29260.81


--Entered bear market territory today

--Down for five consecutive trading days

--Down 1758.87 points or 5.67% over the last five trading days

--Largest five-day point and percentage decline since Thursday, June 16, 2022

--Longest losing streak since Thursday, July 14, 2022 when the market fell for five straight trading days

--Down seven of the past eight trading days

--Off 20.49% from its record close of 36799.65 hit Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022

--Up 6.48% from the Election Day close of 27480.03 on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020

--Off 6.18% from the Inauguration Day close of 31188.38 on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021

--A new 52-week low

--Lowest closing value since Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020

--Off 20.49% from its 52-week high of 36799.65 hit Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022

--Down 16.08% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 20.49% from its 2022 closing high of 36799.65 hit Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 7.14%

--Year-to-date it is down 7077.49 points or 19.48%


Data based on preliminary market closing values


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-26-22 1630ET

All news about DOW JONES INDUSTRIAL
04:31pDJIA Falls 1.11% to 29260.81 -- Data Talk
DJ
04:22pThe Dow is in a bear market. What does that mean?
RE
04:04pTexas Manufacturing Activity Falls Deeper Into Negative Territory, Dallas Fed Says
MT
03:40pChicago-Area Business Activity Decreases More Than Expected in August
MT
03:15pTop Cryptocurrencies Trade Mixed; Bitcoin Advances Above $19,000
MT
02:52pUS ECONOMICS: Durable Goods Orders, Consumer Confidence Headline Busy Econo..
MT
02:41pUS New-Home Sales Expected to Slow Further in August
MT
02:38pDaily Roundup of Key US Economic Data for Sept. 26
MT
02:14pTop Midday Decliners
MT
01:53pTop Midday Gainers
MT
More news
News of the index components DOW JONES INDUSTRIAL
03:34pOil Companies Halt Offshore Production Ahead of Hurricane -- 2nd Update
DJ
03:31pUnitedhealth : Press Release
PU
02:33pA doc from the Disney family takes aim at the Mouse House
AQ
02:31pSalesforce Com : Is a Robot the Key To Your Next Successful Interview?
PU
02:05pUnitedHealth's Community Plan Chosen to Administer Medicaid Program in Nebraska
MT
01:40pUnitedHealthcare Selected by Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services to Serve ..
BU
12:33pWalmart Launches Two Interactive Offerings Via Roblox
MT
More news
Chart DOW JONES INDUSTRIAL
Duration : Period :
Dow Jones Industrial Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DOW JONES INDUSTRIAL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Rankings DOW JONES INDUSTRIAL
WALMART INC. 131.31 Delayed Quote.0.96%
PROCTER & GAMBLE COMPANY 135.71 Delayed Quote.0.10%
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO. 106.79 Delayed Quote.-2.15%
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC. 294.62 Delayed Quote.-2.43%
CHEVRON CORPORATION 140.96 Delayed Quote.-2.63%
THE BOEING COMPANY 127.34 Delayed Quote.-2.99%
THE TRAVELERS COMPANIES 150.6 Delayed Quote.-3.14%
Heatmap :